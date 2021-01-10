 

NanoString Provides Preliminary Financial and Operational Highlights for Fourth Quarter and FY 2020

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today reported preliminary financial and operational highlights for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

“2020 was a transformative year for NanoString, with researchers embracing spatial biology as a key modality, and NanoString as the leader in the field with over 180 GeoMx instruments ordered by customers to date. We had a strong finish to the year with revenue exceeding expectations in every category, including a sequential doubling in demand for GeoMx DSP consumables,” said Brad Gray, President and CEO of NanoString. “With the expected 2021 launches of our Whole Transcriptome Atlas for GeoMx and a Technology Access Program for our new Spatial Molecular Imager, we believe we have a compelling portfolio of spatial biology solutions to offer researchers in this growing total addressable market.”

Operational Highlights

Spatial Biology

  • Updated spatial biology strategic roadmap and long-term product vision at 2020 Investor and Analyst Day
  • Unveiled the Spatial Molecular Imager, a new spatial biology platform capable of measuring expression of 1,000+ genes at single-cell and sub-cellular resolution
  • Updated spatial biology total addressable market estimates, to approximately $12 billion across all product segments
  • Announced that spatially resolved transcriptomics had been selected by leading scientific journal Nature Methodsas their 2020 “Method of the Year”

GeoMx DSP

  • Secured cumulative GeoMx orders exceeding 180 since the commencement of commercial launch including more than 25 new orders in Q4
  • Installed approximately 30 GeoMx systems in Q4, increasing the GeoMx installed base to approximately 130 systems as of December 31, 2020
  • Generated $2.8 million in GeoMx consumables revenue in Q4, a 100% sequential increase as compared to the third quarter of 2020
  • Secured a record 87 new GeoMx TAP project orders in Q4, of which 37 will use our Whole Transcriptome Atlas with Next Generation Sequencing readout

nCounter

  • Concluded 2020 with an nCounter installed base of approximately 950 systems, an increase of approximately 13% over fiscal year 2019
  • Recorded significant milestone of continued research momentum for nCounter platform, with total scientific publications now exceeding 4,000

Financial Highlights

For the fourth quarter of 2020, product and service revenue is expected to be $35.7 million, exceeding the upper end of the company’s guidance range of $31 to $34 million. Expected fourth quarter product and service revenue includes nCounter revenue of $23.5 million, exceeding the upper end of the Company’s nCounter revenue guidance of $21 to $23 million, and GeoMx revenue of $12.2 million, exceeding the upper end of the Company’s GeoMx revenue guidance of $10 to $11 million.

