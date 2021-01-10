NanoString Provides Preliminary Financial and Operational Highlights for Fourth Quarter and FY 2020

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today reported preliminary financial and operational highlights for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

“2020 was a transformative year for NanoString, with researchers embracing spatial biology as a key modality, and NanoString as the leader in the field with over 180 GeoMx instruments ordered by customers to date. We had a strong finish to the year with revenue exceeding expectations in every category, including a sequential doubling in demand for GeoMx DSP consumables,” said Brad Gray, President and CEO of NanoString. “With the expected 2021 launches of our Whole Transcriptome Atlas for GeoMx and a Technology Access Program for our new Spatial Molecular Imager, we believe we have a compelling portfolio of spatial biology solutions to offer researchers in this growing total addressable market.”