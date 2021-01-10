 

DGAP-News Adler Modemärkte AG: Lockdown compels ADLER to apply for the opening of insolvency proceedings in self-administration

DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG / Key word(s): Insolvency
Adler Modemärkte AG: Lockdown compels ADLER to apply for the opening of insolvency proceedings in self-administration

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Result of the closure of almost all stores until at least the end of January 2021

Business operations shall be continued and ADLER restructured by means of an insolvency plan

Haibach (near Aschaffenburg), 10 January 2021 - As a result of the renewed officially ordered closure of 169 of the total of 171 stores until at least the end of January 2021, the management board of Adler Modemärkte AG today resolved to file an application for the opening of insolvency proceedings in self-administration pursuant to Section 270a of the German Insolvency Code with the local court of Aschaffenburg.

Despite intensive efforts, the company was unable to close the liquidity gap caused by the Corona-related drop in sales through a capital injection from state support funds or investors. In the first half of 2020, ADLER had still managed to cushion the first COVID-19-related lockdown thanks to a then solid balance sheet structure and the securing of comprehensive financing commitments.

The aim is to financially restructure Adler Modemärkte AG by means of an insolvency plan. In the case of self-administration, the business operations are continued in their entirety under the supervision of a (preliminary) custodian (Sachwalter). The management board continues to have the power of administration and disposition. For support with the upcoming measures, the management board appointed the lawyer Dr. Christian Gerloff, Gerloff Liebler Rechtsanwälte, an expert for restructuring and insolvency cases with a proven track record in the textile retail sector, as general representative of the company.
