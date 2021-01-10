Dyne Therapeutics Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 Program Achieves Robust RNA Knock Down of Toxic Human Nuclear DMPK in Preclinical Study

Dyne’s FORCE platform leverages the importance of transferrin 1 receptor, TfR1, in muscle biology as the foundation for its novel approach. TfR1, which is highly expressed on the surface of muscle cells, is required for iron transport into muscle cells. Dyne links therapeutic payloads to its TfR1-binding fragment antibody (Fab) to develop targeted therapeutics for muscle diseases. Dyne’s DM1 lead candidate consists of a Fab conjugated to an antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) to enable targeted delivery to muscle tissue to reduce accumulation of toxic DMPK RNA in the nucleus, release splicing proteins, allow normal mRNA processing and translation of normal proteins, and potentially stop or reverse the disease.

These new preclinical data build on previous results showing significant reduction in cytoplasmic wild type DMPK RNA in a mouse model that expresses human TfR1(hTfR1). To assess the ability of its lead DM1 candidate to reduce toxic human nuclear DMPK RNA, Dyne developed an innovative hTfR1/DMSXL mouse model that expresses the human TfR1 and carries a human DMPK gene that represents a severe DM1 phenotype with more than 1,000 CTG repeats. In this model, two doses (2 x 10 mg/kg) of Dyne’s candidate resulted in significant toxic human nuclear DMPK knockdown at 14 days: 60 percent in the heart; 56 percent in the diaphragm; 54 percent in the tibialis anterior and 39 percent in the gastrocnemius. In the study, Dyne’s candidate was well tolerated. Dyne expects to share data from the hTfR1/DMSXL model at a scientific meeting during 2021.