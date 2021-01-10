 

Dyne Therapeutics Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 Program Achieves Robust RNA Knock Down of Toxic Human Nuclear DMPK in Preclinical Study

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.01.2021, 21:00  |  52   |   |   

- In Vivo Model Developed by Dyne Sets New Standard for Evaluating Pharmacodynamics in DM1 -

- Preclinical Data Further Validate FORCE Platform; IND Submissions Planned for DM1, DMD and FSHD Programs Between Q4’21 and Q4’22 -

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced new preclinical data from its myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) program demonstrating robust RNA knockdown of toxic human nuclear DMPK, the genetic basis of the disease.

Dyne’s FORCE platform leverages the importance of transferrin 1 receptor, TfR1, in muscle biology as the foundation for its novel approach. TfR1, which is highly expressed on the surface of muscle cells, is required for iron transport into muscle cells. Dyne links therapeutic payloads to its TfR1-binding fragment antibody (Fab) to develop targeted therapeutics for muscle diseases. Dyne’s DM1 lead candidate consists of a Fab conjugated to an antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) to enable targeted delivery to muscle tissue to reduce accumulation of toxic DMPK RNA in the nucleus, release splicing proteins, allow normal mRNA processing and translation of normal proteins, and potentially stop or reverse the disease.   

These new preclinical data build on previous results showing significant reduction in cytoplasmic wild type DMPK RNA in a mouse model that expresses human TfR1(hTfR1). To assess the ability of its lead DM1 candidate to reduce toxic human nuclear DMPK RNA, Dyne developed an innovative hTfR1/DMSXL mouse model that expresses the human TfR1 and carries a human DMPK gene that represents a severe DM1 phenotype with more than 1,000 CTG repeats. In this model, two doses (2 x 10 mg/kg) of Dyne’s candidate resulted in significant toxic human nuclear DMPK knockdown at 14 days: 60 percent in the heart; 56 percent in the diaphragm; 54 percent in the tibialis anterior and 39 percent in the gastrocnemius. In the study, Dyne’s candidate was well tolerated. Dyne expects to share data from the hTfR1/DMSXL model at a scientific meeting during 2021.

Seite 1 von 4
Dyne Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dyne Therapeutics Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 Program Achieves Robust RNA Knock Down of Toxic Human Nuclear DMPK in Preclinical Study - In Vivo Model Developed by Dyne Sets New Standard for Evaluating Pharmacodynamics in DM1 - - Preclinical Data Further Validate FORCE Platform; IND Submissions Planned for DM1, DMD and FSHD Programs Between Q4’21 and Q4’22 - WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Medigus Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Emergent BioSolutions Announces 2021 Financial Guidance, Provides Preliminary 2020 Results
SAGA PURE – RESOLUTION TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE IN CONNECTION WITH SUBSEQUENT ...
Dyne Therapeutics Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 Program Achieves Robust RNA Knock Down of Toxic Human ...
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
Dyne Therapeutics to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference