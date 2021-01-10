Atara Biotherapeutics Will Present Recent Advancements and Key Upcoming Milestones at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA; the “Company”), a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and autoimmune diseases, today announced President and Chief Executive Officer Pascal Touchon will present Atara’s 2020 progress and key upcoming milestones across the Company’s strategic priorities during a presentation at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Wednesday, January 13, 1:30 p.m. PST/4:30 p.m. EST.

“Atara made significant progress in 2020 and is well-positioned for a strong 2021,” said Pascal Touchon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atara. “As the most advanced allogeneic T-cell therapy company, nearing initiation and subsequent completion of a rolling BLA for our lead product candidate tab-cel, we are making key investments in commercial infrastructure to ensure delivery of this potentially transformative therapy to patients in dire need. Atara also anticipates significant progress throughout 2021 on ATA188 for progressive MS with multiple data read-outs and, after recent productive interactions with the FDA, is poised to expand enrollment in the RCT and conduct an interim analysis in H1 2022."

Anticipated key milestones across Atara’s three strategic priorities include:

Tabelecleucel (tab-cel) for Epstein-Barr Virus-Positive Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disease (EBV+ PTLD)

Complete the Biologics License Application (BLA) rolling submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for patients with Epstein-Barr virus-positive post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV + PTLD) in Q3 2021

PTLD) in Q3 2021 Present data from the Phase 3 ALLELE study in EBV + PTLD in Q4 2021 at an appropriate congress

PTLD in Q4 2021 at an appropriate congress Submit a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in the European Union (EU) for patients with EBV + PTLD in Q4 2021

PTLD in Q4 2021 Anticipated U.S. approval of BLA for patients with EBV + PTLD in H1 2022

PTLD in H1 2022 Anticipated EU approval of MAA for patients with EBV+ PTLD in H2 2022

ATA188 for Progressive Forms of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)