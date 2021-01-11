 

Exagen Inc. Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Testing Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021, 00:00  |  94   |   |   

Record Testing Revenue, Adopters and AVISE CTD Volumes

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), an organization dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases, today reported preliminary, unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Testing revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2020 is expected to be between approximately $10.5 million and $10.8 million, an increase of 11% and 15% compared with $9.5 million in the third quarter of 2020, and an increase of 10% to 13% compared with $9.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Exagen delivered a total of approximately 28,600 AVISE CTD tests, including AVISE Lupus, in the quarter, with 1,690 ordering healthcare providers, a record number of 635 adopters and a sequential quarterly retention rate of 99% among adopting healthcare providers from the prior quarter.

The above financial results exclude SIMPONI revenue due to the nature of syndicated pharmaceutical data reporting timing. The company will provide SIMPONI revenue and consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 when it reports its complete financial results for such periods, which is expected in March 2021. The preliminary, unaudited financial information presented in this press release is based on Exagen's current expectations and is subject to change as a result of, among other things, completion of financial closing procedures and the audit for the full year 2020.

“The fourth quarter of 2020 was strong for Exagen, despite continuing challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic. Our core testing business delivered record revenue, driven largely by record quarterly volumes for our flagship AVISE CTD test. It is also gratifying to note that we attained a record number of healthcare provider adopters in the quarter, along with another period of very high retention rates, which are indicative of the value healthcare providers place on our testing products. We believe we are firmly positioned as a leading provider of autoimmune-related testing services and have the momentum and capabilities to drive continued growth in 2021," said Ron Rocca, President and CEO of Exagen.

Seite 1 von 3
Exagen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Exagen Inc. Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Testing Results Record Testing Revenue, Adopters and AVISE CTD Volumes SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), an organization dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases, today …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SAGA PURE – RESOLUTION TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE IN CONNECTION WITH SUBSEQUENT ...
Medigus Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Dyne Therapeutics Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 Program Achieves Robust RNA Knock Down of Toxic Human ...
Emergent BioSolutions Announces 2021 Financial Guidance, Provides Preliminary 2020 Results
Exagen Inc. Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Testing Results
Dr. Henry Ji to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Virtual Investor Conference
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ascendis Pharma A/S Provides Vision 3x3 Update at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
Exagen Inc. To Participate in 2021 ICR Conference
04.01.21
Exagen Inc. Partners with Oregon’s St. Charles Health System to Offer AVISE Testing as an In-Network Benefit for Patients Suffering from Debilitating Autoimmune Diseases