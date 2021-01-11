Exagen Inc. Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Testing Results

Testing revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2020 is expected to be between approximately $10.5 million and $10.8 million, an increase of 11% and 15% compared with $9.5 million in the third quarter of 2020, and an increase of 10% to 13% compared with $9.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Exagen delivered a total of approximately 28,600 AVISE CTD tests, including AVISE Lupus, in the quarter, with 1,690 ordering healthcare providers, a record number of 635 adopters and a sequential quarterly retention rate of 99% among adopting healthcare providers from the prior quarter.

The above financial results exclude SIMPONI revenue due to the nature of syndicated pharmaceutical data reporting timing. The company will provide SIMPONI revenue and consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 when it reports its complete financial results for such periods, which is expected in March 2021. The preliminary, unaudited financial information presented in this press release is based on Exagen's current expectations and is subject to change as a result of, among other things, completion of financial closing procedures and the audit for the full year 2020.

“The fourth quarter of 2020 was strong for Exagen, despite continuing challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic. Our core testing business delivered record revenue, driven largely by record quarterly volumes for our flagship AVISE CTD test. It is also gratifying to note that we attained a record number of healthcare provider adopters in the quarter, along with another period of very high retention rates, which are indicative of the value healthcare providers place on our testing products. We believe we are firmly positioned as a leading provider of autoimmune-related testing services and have the momentum and capabilities to drive continued growth in 2021," said Ron Rocca, President and CEO of Exagen.