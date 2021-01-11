 

STAAR Surgical Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.01.2021, 00:00  |  78   |   |   

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA), a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of implantable lenses and companion delivery systems for the eye, today provided preliminary results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. The Company expects total net sales for the fourth quarter to be approximately $46 million and full year sales to be approximately $163 million. GAAP earnings per share is expected to be approximately $0.06 for the fourth quarter and approximately $0.12 for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. The Company expects cash and cash equivalents to be approximately $152 million at January 1, 2021.

“STAAR’s preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 results further illustrate the global demand for our lenses by surgeons and patients and our continued ability to capture market share in the midst of a global pandemic. ICL units in the fourth quarter were up 17% in China, up 52% in Japan, up 16% in South Korea, up 28% in Germany, up 18% in European distributor markets and up 71% in the rest of APAC as compared to the prior year. In December, an independent research firm highlighted STAAR as the fastest growing company in Ophthalmology, confirming the ongoing paradigm shift from cornea-based to lens-based refractive procedures.1 We also exceeded our 2020 year-end goal of achieving 20% market share in China, which is the largest market in the world for refractive procedures,” said Caren Mason, President and CEO of STAAR Surgical.

“As we enter 2021, we remain on track to advance the commercialization of our two most significant product initiatives, our EVO Viva presbyopia lens in Europe and our EVO family of myopia lenses in the U.S. We begin the year excited about our accomplishments in 2020 and our continuing momentum in 2021 mindful of the unpredictability of the pandemic and the reliance on government and public health management’s ability to facilitate a global return to a more normal business environment. At this time, we expect our first quarter 2021 revenue to be slightly down from our fourth quarter 2020 preliminary results which is consistent with our historic seasonality. We remain committed to our previously announced growth targets of 25% compound annual revenue and 35% compound annual ICL unit growth over the three-year planning cycle with accelerating growth in 2022 benefitting from the building momentum of our significant product initiatives and our expectations for a more normal business environment,” concluded Ms. Mason.

Seite 1 von 3


Staar Surgical Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

STAAR Surgical Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA), a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of implantable lenses and companion delivery systems for the eye, today provided preliminary results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atara Biotherapeutics Will Present Recent Advancements and Key Upcoming Milestones at the 39th ...
Humanigen and EVERSANA Announce Partnership to Support the Launch and Commercialization of ...
Lenovo Introduces the ThinkReality A3 — The Most Versatile Smart Glasses Ever Designed for the ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Restaurant Brands International Inc. Investors of Important ...
Alnylam Launches “Alnylam P5x25” Strategy for Planned Transition to a Top Five Biotech in ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds CD Projekt S.A. Investors of Important February 22 Deadline ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Splunk Inc. Investors of Important February 2 Deadline in ...
ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds SolarWinds Corporation Investors of Important Deadline ...
NanoString Provides Preliminary Financial and Operational Highlights for Fourth Quarter and FY 2020
Exelixis Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 ...
Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Organigram to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on January 12, 2021
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity