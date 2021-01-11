Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest Event Yet to Showcase Saphyr’s Utility in Genome Analysis for Genetic Disease and Cancer

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced the kick-off its 5-day Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, which starts Monday January 11 and will feature 33 presentations by distinguished Saphyr users from leading hospitals and medical research institutions around the world. The presentations will cover applications of optical genome mapping (OGM) with Saphyr to analyze the genomes of patients with a variety of genetic diseases, blood cancers, solid tumors and repeat disorders as well as the studies supporting validation of clinical assays developed by Saphyr users. The last day of the symposium is dedicated to the study of the genomes of severely ill COVID-19 patients. The event is being held virtually and concludes on January 15, 2021.



Alka Chaubey, FACMG, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Bionano Genomics commented: “I joined Bionano Genomics in August of 2020 because I believed that Saphyr was finally ready to transform the way genomes are analyzed in cancer and genetic disease. I quickly realized that the research and clinical communities were not sufficiently aware of Saphyr’s capabilities as an informative tool for detecting structural variants of clinical significance. We created this symposium as part of our efforts to change that. I believe this event will be a turning point for Bionano Genomics as we demonstrate the remarkable capabilities of OGM with Saphyr and how it has the potential to become a standard platform in the pathologist’s and researcher’s armamentarium.”

Erik Holmlin, PhD, CEO of Bionano Genomics commented: “Over the last year we’ve made tremendous progress in advancing the capabilities of Saphyr to detect the various classes of large genomic variants that are relevant in cancer and genetic disease with high throughput and low cost in a simple workflow. Important recent data will be presented at our symposium, which we believe demonstrates that Saphyr can detect all clinically reported structural variants identified by traditional cytogenetic methods, which short-read or long-read sequencing technologies have not been able to do. In addition to its equivalency to the methods that are standard of care, presenters will illustrate how OGM with Saphyr finds additional variants missed by the traditional methods, which has led to diagnosing more patients and an increase in diagnostic yield. We are excited to show the global community how Saphyr enables next-generation cytogenomics.”