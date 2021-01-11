 

Bitfarms Announces Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors

TORONTO and BROSSARD, Québec, Jan. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (“Bitfarms”, or the “Company”) (TSXV:BITF) (U.S.:OTC:BFARF), a Canadian publicly listed bitcoin mining operation, has entered into subscription agreements with certain institutional investors for gross proceeds of approximately CAD$20.0 million in a private placement in the United States of its equity securities, comprised of 5,586,593 common shares along with warrants to purchase an aggregate of up to 5,586,593 common shares at a purchase price of CAD$3.58 per common share and associated warrant.  The warrants have an exercise price of USD$3.10 per common share and exercise period of three and one-half years. The net proceeds of the private placement will be used by the Company principally to acquire additional miners, expand infrastructure, and improve its working capital position.

The private placement is expected to close on or about January 13, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions and approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

“We are pleased to announce our second financing of CAD$20.0 million, having just closed a financing of CAD$20.0 million (see press release of January 7, 2021).  This additional financing will allow us to further grow our miner count and expand infrastructure. We are very pleased to continue to expand our institutional presence in the United States.”, said Emiliano Grodzki, CEO of Bitfarms.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the private placement in the United States.

Bitfarms has sights set on growth and expansion towards its mission to provide 3 Exahash of computing power by the end of 2021, which will continue to contribute to the rapid growth of the global, decentralized financial economy. 

Notes
The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and applicable state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

