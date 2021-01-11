 

St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment Programme a 'Major Contributor' to Economy in 2020 says Prime Minister Timothy Harris

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.01.2021, 05:00  |  63   |   |   

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 2021 budget address, Prime Minister Timothy Harris revealed how St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme supported the nation over the last year. According to PM Harris, the Programme has been a significant contributor to the nation's economy. This has ensured that revenue generated under the Programme was channelled into boosting national development and protecting its citizens during the pandemic crisis. This included Sylvia Garnette Primary Health Care Facility's commissioning, St Peter's Health Centre's ongoing construction, and the Poverty Alleviation Programme's expansion.

Introduced in 1984, St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme enables foreign investors and their families to become citizens once contributing to its Sustainable Growth Fund – the fastest and most secure route to second citizenship. After passing the necessary vetting procedures, successful applicants gain access to life-changing benefits, including increased travel freedom to nearly 160 countries and territories and the right to live and work in a thriving nation.

With nearly four decades of experience within the industry, St Kitts and Nevis' CBI is considered a 'Platinum Standard' brand within the industry and continues to maintain its popularity amongst foreign investors: "Despite some setbacks related to the pandemic, the volume of applications for the year so far has improved. Applications have come from all over the world, including the USA, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa. We have become the preferred choice of the discerning investor owing to our high quality of life index, the strength of our passport and the recognition of the St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme as the Platinum Brand. Our CBI Programme continues to be ranked as one of the best in the industry."

The dual-island nation has also continued to adapt its CBI Programme to the market's needs by introducing a limited time offer for families of up to four and siblings' inclusion in an application. Prime Minister Harris has also announced that the legislative framework would continue to be strengthened in several ways for the next three years.

pr@csglobalpartners.com, www.csglobalpartners.com



