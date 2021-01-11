Single Dose of Rexlemestrocel-L Provides Substantial and Durable Reduction in Heart Attacks, Strokes and Cardiac Death in Patients With Chronic Heart Failure

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, today announced additional results from the landmark DREAM-HF randomized controlled Phase 3 trial in 537 treated patients with chronic heart failure with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction (HFrEF) who received rexlemestrocel-L (REVASCOR) or control sham. A single dose of rexlemestrocel-L resulted in substantial and durable reductions in heart attacks, strokes, and cardiac deaths. Since existing therapies have only minimal or no benefit on these endpoints, these notable outcomes may signal a breakthrough in addressing the principal unmet needs in patients with chronic heart failure. The results of this trial identify New York Heart Association (NYHA) class II HFrEF patients as the optimal target population for greatest rexlemestrocel-L treatment effect, and therefore a focus for registration and commercialization of rexlemestrocel-L in the largest market in heart failure.



The incidence of heart attacks and strokes were reduced by 60% over a median follow-up period of 30 months following a single dose of rexlemestrocel-L in the population of 537 patients with New York Heart Association (NYHA) class II or III chronic heart failure (5% vs 13%, p=0.002). Patients who received rexlemestrocel-L had a 68% reduction in the rate of recurrent hospitalizations from non-fatal heart attacks or strokes compared with controls, with a hospitalization rate of 1.90 per 100 patient-years of follow-up in the rexlemestrocel-L arm versus 5.95 per 100 patient-years of follow-up in the control arm (p=0.0002).

The incidence of death from cardiovascular causes was reduced by 60% following a single dose of rexlemestrocel-L in the 206 patients with NYHA class II disease (8% vs 20%, p=0.037), a significant reduction which was evident in both ischemic and non-ischemic subgroups as well as diabetic and non-diabetic patients. Whereas NYHA class II controls progressed to cardiac death rates of NYHA class III patients after a period of approximately 20 months of disease stability, NYHA class II patients treated with a single dose of rexlemestrocel-L did not show such cardiac death progression (p=0.004 compared to Class II control patients).