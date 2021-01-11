 

EQS-Adhoc Achiko AG: Achiko strengthens leadership team with new President and new SVP Commercialisation

Achiko AG: Achiko strengthens leadership team with new President and new SVP Commercialisation

Achiko strengthens leadership team with new President and new SVP Commercialisation

- Appoints new President, biotechnology research scientist and entrepreneur Dr. Morris S. Berrie

- Appoints new SVP Commercialisation, business leader in life science Richard Lingard

- New senior leadership expected to drive production and commercialisation for Gumnuts, Achiko's test kit for Covid-19

Zurich, 11 January 2021 - Achiko AG (SWX:ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) appoints biotechnology research scientist and entrepreneur Dr. Morris S. Berrie to the position of President, and business leader in the life science industry Richard Lingard to the position of SVP Commercialisation.

The company continues to reinforce their senior leadership team with these appointments. Dr. Berrie and Mr. Lingard will be responsible for the diagnostics and biotechnology part of the business, helping to drive the production and commercialisation of Gumnuts (patent pending DNA aptamer test kit for Covid-19) into global markets.

Dr. Berrie brings over 20 years of scientific, business and financial experience in the biotechnology and healthcare industries. He served as Co-Founder/Chairman of TTS Global Initiative which globally facilitates deal flow in the early stage/SME biotech sector and was a partner of several EU Horizon 2020 multimillion Euro projects aiding the European SME sector. He is also Director of Tech Investor Ltd which consults and advises government organisations, regions and companies throughout the biotech sector on the commercialisation of science, including business development and capital raising.

