TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer AG releases financial update - strong finish to 2020

TeamViewer AG releases financial update - strong finish to 2020
 

- FY 2020 total billings including Ubimax of around EUR 460m

- FY 2020 organic billings ahead of guidance with around EUR 456m

- Q4 2020 total billings grew 32% at constant currencies

- Strong enterprise business in Q4 2020; 1,885 enterprise customers at year-end (+170%)

- Continued subscriber growth to more than 584 thousand at year-end

 

Goppingen, 11 January 2021 - According to preliminary figures, TeamViewer AG experienced strong demand during the fourth quarter 2020. Q4 total billings grew 32% at constant currencies and were driven by strong new business due to the company's expanded global sales coverage and broadened solutions portfolio coupled with high renewals. While the total subscriber base grew to 584 thousand by year-end (31 December 2019: 464 thousand), the number of enterprise customers with annual contract value above EUR 10,000 increased by 227 to 1,885 during Q4 (31 December 2019: 698) as a result of continued strong Solution Sales in the enterprise segment.

TeamViewer expects full year 2020 billings of around EUR 460m and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of around 56%. These preliminary figures include the contribution of Ubimax GmbH and its subsidiaries ("Ubimax") which were acquired by TeamViewer in 2020 and will be fully consolidated in 2020. Excluding Ubimax, the company expects organic billings of around EUR 456m ahead of guidance (EUR 450 - 455m). TeamViewer will publish its full Q4 and preliminary FY 2020 results (unaudited) on 9 February 2021.

Stefan Gaiser, CFO of TeamViewer, said: "We are very pleased with the performance in the fourth quarter which concludes a remarkable year in TeamViewer's history. For 2021 we remain very confident to continue our growth path built on a clear strategy, leading technology, and valuable solutions for our customers."

