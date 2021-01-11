Collaboration between Zur Rose Group and Novo Nordisk: The Zur Rose Group and Novo Nordisk combine their expertise to improve the health journeys of people with obesity



The Zur Rose Group announces a collaboration with Novo Nordisk to support people living with obesity which will begin in Germany in the first quarter of 2021 with the intention to expand across European markets. This collaboration sees the European eHealth provider and the global healthcare company combining their digital ecosystem and obesity expertise, respectively, to raise awareness of obesity and to improve access to information, diagnosis and care.



Obesity is a global health emergency. There are currently over 650 million[1] people living with obesity worldwide, over 13 per cent1 of the global population, 20 per cent[2] of the European population and 25 per cent[3] of the German population.

Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company with over 95 years of experience in driving change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases, such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. For the past 20 years, Novo Nordisk has been leading in the scientific research of obesity, with a treatment option currently available for people living with obesity and a strong future innovation pipeline.

An eHealth ecosystem enables access to comprehensive treatments and quality-assured digital solutions

With almost 30 years of history, the Zur Rose Group already reaches 9.8 million active customers across online pharmacy, marketplace and telemedicine platforms in Europe, provides the technological backbone to network products and digital solutions and conveniently delivers treatment solutions to ensure everyone has immediate and convenient access to health.