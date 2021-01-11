EQS-News Relief, NeuroRx and Quantum Leap announce the inclusion of ZYESAMI(TM) (RLF-100(TM): aviptadil) in the I-SPY COVID-19 Trial
EQS Group-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Relief, NeuroRx and Quantum Leap announce the inclusion of ZYESAMI(TM) (RLF-100(TM): aviptadil) in the I-SPY COVID-19 Trial
The inclusion of ZYESAMI(TM) in the I-SPY COVID-19 Trial follows a request from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense for investigational drugs capable of targeting the most acutely ill patients with COVID-19. ZYESAMI(TM) has been granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of Critical COVID-19 in patients with Respiratory Failure.
In December 2020, Dr. Robert Kadlec, HHS Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, issued a public statement that "Through our Operation Warp Speed partnership, we have worked feverishly with private industry to develop and make treatments available to reduce hospitalization, either shortening the length of stay or treating people with mild or moderate COVID-19 infections before they have to be hospitalized. While we're making significant progress, treatments to save lives of the sickest patients, such as patients in intensive care or on ventilators, remain an urgent need."
