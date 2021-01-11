EQS Group-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Relief, NeuroRx and Quantum Leap announce the inclusion of ZYESAMI(TM) (RLF-100(TM): aviptadil) in the I-SPY COVID-19 Trial



11.01.2021 / 07:00





Relief, NeuroRx and Quantum Leap announce the inclusion of ZYESAMI(TM) (RLF-100(TM): aviptadil) in the I-SPY COVID-19 Trial



Geneva, Switzerland and Radnor, Pa, USA, January 11, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief" or the "Company"), NeuroRx, Inc. and the Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative ("Quantum Leap") of San Francisco announce that NeuroRx and QLHC have signed a Clinical Trial Participation Agreement for the inclusion of ZYESAMI(TM) (RLF-100TM: aviptadil) in the I-SPY COVID-19 Clinical Trial. Quantum Leap is the sponsor of the I-SPY COVID-19 Trial, a platform trial that is assessing multiple drugs for the treatment of patients with Critical COVID-19 who are hospitalized or in intensive care units. ZYESAMI(TM) will be included as one of the first drugs targeting Respiratory Failure in critically ill COVID-19 patients.

The inclusion of ZYESAMI(TM) in the I-SPY COVID-19 Trial follows a request from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense for investigational drugs capable of targeting the most acutely ill patients with COVID-19. ZYESAMI(TM) has been granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of Critical COVID-19 in patients with Respiratory Failure.

In December 2020, Dr. Robert Kadlec, HHS Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, issued a public statement that "Through our Operation Warp Speed partnership, we have worked feverishly with private industry to develop and make treatments available to reduce hospitalization, either shortening the length of stay or treating people with mild or moderate COVID-19 infections before they have to be hospitalized. While we're making significant progress, treatments to save lives of the sickest patients, such as patients in intensive care or on ventilators, remain an urgent need."