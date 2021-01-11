flatexDEGIRO AG ends record year beating management guidance

flatexDEGIRO leads European retail online brokerage market with 75m settled transactions (pro forma) in 2020 (+140% versus 2019)

Customer base grown by over 50% to 1.25m (2019: 0.80 m, pro forma)

Expectation 2021: over 1.6m customers, 65-75m transactions

flatexDEGIRO full steam ahead on the way to deliver Vision 2025

Frankfurt/Main - flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR), Europe's largest retail online broker, continues its strong growth path towards the company's Vision 2025. Sustainable customer growth and above average trading activity of investors made flatexDEGIRO the first European retail online broker to ever settle 75 million transactions. Group management is very confident to sustain significant customer growth in the coming years and to reach at least 3 million customers by 2025 at the latest.

"In the fourth quarter 2020, we have continued to deliver an excellent operational performance while implementing further elements of our strategic roadmap to expand our position as Europe's leading online broker," says Frank Niehage, CEO of flatexDEGIRO. "The realization of synergies from the acquisition of DEGIRO and the launch of 'flatex-next' in Germany will enable us to further increase our financial and commercial power in the coming years. As the European market leader, we see ourselves perfectly on track to expand our leadership and to achieve our Vision 2025: more than 3 million customers and at least 100 million transactions per year - even in years of low volatility."