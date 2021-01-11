 

DGAP-News Sectoral Asset Management: Vincent Duhamel joins the Board of Directors

Sectoral Asset Management: Vincent Duhamel joins the Board of Directors (news with additional features)

11.01.2021 / 07:00
Media Release

Vincent Duhamel joins the Board of Directors of Sectoral Asset Management

Geneva, January 11, 2021. Sectoral Asset Management, which has operations in Montreal, Hong Kong and Geneva, is pleased to announce the appointment of Vincent Duhamel, CFA, as a member of its Board of Directors. Vincent Duhamel will bring his extensive expertise and experience in the finance industry to his new role and enhance the company's strength.

Until June 2020, Vincent Duhamel was Vice Chairman and Global President of Fiera Capital, a leading Canadian asset management firm. In these roles, Vincent Duhamel was responsible for building the strategic plan to globalize and integrate Fiera Capital's activities and he also managed its Legal and Finance functions as well as its operational and distribution activities. "We are convinced that Sectoral will benefit from Vincent's deep experience as we execute our growth plan," stated Sectoral Asset Management's Chairman Jérôme Pfund.

Vincent Duhamel has a proven track record in leading large investment teams in multi-cultural environments.
Prior to joining Fiera Capital, he held several senior positions in Asia and Canada. He moved to Asia in 1997 to assume the roles of Chief Executive for Asia and member of the Global Executive Committee of State Street Global Advisors' business. In 2005, Vincent Duhamel joined Goldman Sachs, where he was a Managing Director and served as Head of Asia (ex-Japan) for the Asset Management and Global Official Institutions business. In 2008, he was appointed as CEO of Sail Advisors and, in 2011, became one of only eight limited partners of Lombard Odier and the only one based in Asia.

During his time in Asia, Vincent Duhamel played a key part in the market intervention and disposal of assets by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority during the Asian financial crisis. He also managed a project to help the Social Security Fund of China develop its initial investment processes and policies. Since the early 1990s, Vincent Duhamel has performed an active role on boards and committees, including at the CFA Institute, the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, and the Financial Reporting Council of Hong Kong.

Vincent Duhamel graduated from the University of Ottawa in 1985 with a B.A. in Economics and Political Science. In 1986, he earned a Securities Certificate from the Quebec Securities Commission. He completed the Economic Development Program at the University of Waterloo in 1989 and, in 1991, was certified as a Chartered Financial Analyst by the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Sectoral Asset Management
Founded in 2000, the Sectoral Asset Management group is one of industry-leading specialists, exclusively focused on managing global healthcare portfolios. 100% employee-owned with offices in Montreal, Geneva and Hong Kong. Clients include leading global pension plans, private banks and family offices. In addition, they have long-standing sub-advisory relationships for institutional investors in Europe and Asia. More on www.sectoral.com

Markus Baumgartner, Partner b-public AG
E-Mail mba@b-public.ch, Mobile +41 79 707 89 21

