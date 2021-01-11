SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE continues its fast growth: Q4 sales up 38%, full year 2020 growth 38.1%.

Preliminary sales growth of 38.0% to EUR 264.8 million in Q4 and of 38.1% to EUR 968.2 million for the full year.

Sales for the DACH Segment +33.7% and for the International Segment +68.2% in Q4; +32.5% and 78.3%, respectively, for the full year.

Number of active customers increased to 6.3 million. Up 0.4 million in Q4 and up 1.6 million during 2020.

Growth pace continues with a good start into 2021



Venlo, 11 January 2021. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. exceeded its ambitious growth targets for the 2020 financial year (balance sheet date: Dec. 31), according to preliminary unaudited calculations: With an increase in group sales of 38.1% to EUR 968.2 million for 2020, growth was at the high end of the latest guidance of at least 35%, which had been raised three times throughout the year. For Q4, sales were EUR 264.8 million, 38.0% growth compared to the corresponding period 2019. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE gained 0.4 million active customers in Q4 and 1.6 million during the full year, reaching 6.3 million active customers at the end of 2020.



Stefan Feltens, CEO of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: "2020 was a challenging year for us, but also an outstanding one. Thanks to the smart thinking and dedicated work of our employees, we were able to manage the huge increase in order volumes while at the same time continuing to push ahead with a broad range of strategic projects. All in all, we have made significant progress in transforming SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE from an online pharmacy retailer into a customer-centric e-pharmacy platform, which we have further advanced with the recent acquisition of SMARTPATIENT."