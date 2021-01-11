Idorsia to debut at the 39th J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – Major catalysts expected in the near-term – Daridorexant NDA submitted to the US FDA

Allschwil, Switzerland – January 11, 2021 Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that Jean-Paul Clozel, Chief Executive Officer of Idorsia, will present at the 39 th J. P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 12, 2021 at 09:10 Eastern Time / 15:10 Central European Time. The conference will take place fully virtual.

Jean-Paul will roll-out Idorsia's long-term vision and describe the progress made so far in delivering on the company priorities. He will also present why 2021 will be a key year for Idorsia with major catalysts expected in the near-term. Follow this link to access the audio stream of the presentation.

Jean-Paul Clozel MD and Chief Executive Officer of Idorsia commented:

“We are very pleased to give our first presentation at J.P. Morgan and introduce Idorsia to a new audience. Building on our 20-year heritage from Actelion, Idorsia is reaching out for more! We have one simple vision: creating a sustainable mid-size pharma company based on science and innovation. In just a few years, Idorsia has gone from strength to strength and 2020 saw the company making progress on all fronts – despite the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Highlights of 2020

Positive results in the Phase 3 program of daridorexant, demonstrating improved overall sleep and daytime functioning of patients with insomnia

Positive results in the Japanese registration program for clazosentan, demonstrating a reduction in vasospasm-related morbidity and all-cause mortality

US commercial operations established, with leadership team in place, and Syneos Health selected as commercialization partner to launch daridorexant in the US and effectively reach the primary care market

Neurocrine Biosciences entered into a license agreement for the development and commercialization of Idorsia’s novel T-type calcium channel blocker

Successful capital increases secured over CHF 860 million of funding to prepare for the launch of daridorexant and to develop our diversified pipeline

Jean-Paul commented on the 2020 achievements: