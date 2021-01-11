Idorsia to debut at the 39th J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – Major catalysts expected in the near-term – Daridorexant NDA submitted to the US FDA
• Daridorexant new drug application (NDA) submitted to the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on January 8, 2021
Allschwil, Switzerland – January 11, 2021
Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that Jean-Paul Clozel, Chief Executive Officer of Idorsia, will present at the 39th J. P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 12, 2021 at 09:10 Eastern Time / 15:10 Central European Time. The conference will take place fully virtual.
Jean-Paul will roll-out Idorsia's long-term vision and describe the progress made so far in delivering on the company priorities. He will also present why 2021 will be a key year for Idorsia with major catalysts expected in the near-term. Follow this link to access the audio stream of the presentation.
Jean-Paul Clozel MD and Chief Executive Officer of Idorsia commented:
“We are very pleased to give our first presentation at J.P. Morgan and introduce Idorsia to a new audience. Building on our 20-year heritage from Actelion, Idorsia is reaching out for more! We have one simple vision: creating a sustainable mid-size pharma company based on science and innovation. In just a few years, Idorsia has gone from strength to strength and 2020 saw the company making progress on all fronts – despite the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Highlights of 2020
- Positive results in the Phase 3 program of daridorexant, demonstrating improved overall sleep and daytime functioning of patients with insomnia
- Positive results in the Japanese registration program for clazosentan, demonstrating a reduction in vasospasm-related morbidity and all-cause mortality
- US commercial operations established, with leadership team in place, and Syneos Health selected as commercialization partner to launch daridorexant in the US and effectively reach the primary care market
- Neurocrine Biosciences entered into a license agreement for the development and commercialization of Idorsia’s novel T-type calcium channel blocker
- Successful capital increases secured over CHF 860 million of funding to prepare for the launch of daridorexant and to develop our diversified pipeline
Jean-Paul commented on the 2020 achievements:
