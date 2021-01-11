 

ObsEva Provides Update on Yselty (Linzagolix) Clinical Development Program

- European Medicines Agency Validates Yselty MAA for Uterine Fibroids; US NDA Planned for 1H 2021

- Phase 3 EDELWEISS 3 (Conducted in Europe and US) Study of Yselty for Treatment of Endometriosis is Progressing as Planned; Primary Endpoint Readout Expected 4Q 2021

- Phase 3 EDELWEISS 2 (Conducted in the United States) Yselty Endometriosis Study Discontinued Due to Enrollment Challenges; No Safety Concerns Identified

 

 

GENEVA, Switzerland and BOSTON, MA (Jan 11, 2021) – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV; SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health, today announced several important updates on its Yselty program.

Validation of Marketing Authorization Application for the Treatment of Uterine Fibroids

The Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) is an application for approval submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and is a critical step in marketing a product in the EU. Validation marks the beginning of the review period. The Yselty MAA for the uterine fibroids’ indication is based on data from the Phase 3 PRIMROSE 1 study (conducted in the US, which enrolled 574 women with uterine fibroids) and PRIMROSE 2 (conducted in Europe and the US, which enrolled 535 women with uterine fibroids). In both studies, patients with heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB) associated with uterine fibroids were administered Yselty doses of 100 mg or 200 mg, with and without hormonal add-back-therapy (ABT; 1 mg estradiol/0.5 mg norethisterone acetate), or placebo.

“We are very pleased that the EMA has validated our application for Yselty, a potential best-in-class treatment for women suffering from heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids,” said Elizabeth Garner, M.D., M.P.H., Chief Medical Officer of ObsEva. “Yselty is the only GnRH antagonist to provide flexible dosing options that will allow us to better address the individual needs of the diverse population of women with uterine fibroids. This marks a major milestone in making Yselty available in the E.U., and we look forward to working closely with the EMA as we advance Yselty towards commercialization. We also remain on track to submit the US NDA during the first half of 2021, a key objective for the company this year.”

