NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: DEMIRE buys back 259,729 treasury shares in the course of its public share purchase offer to buy back shares 11.01.2021 / 07:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DEMIRE buys back 259,729 treasury shares in the course of its public share purchase offer to buy back shares

Langen, 11 January 2021 - In the course of the voluntary public share purchase offer to buy back shares of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (WKN A0XFSF / ISIN DE000A0XFSF0) (the "Company") announced on 8 December 2020 at 17:59 (CET), the Company buys back in total 259,729 shares that have been tendered to the Company for buyback during the period to accept the offer.

The share purchase offer to buy back shares of the Company related to the acquisition of up to 1,000,000 shares of the Company.

Since the total number of shares, that have been tendered to the Company for buyback during the period to accept the offer, does not exceed this maximum number of the offer, the declarations of acceptance will be entirely considered for all shares that have been tendered to the Company. Thus, the allotment ratio amounts to 100 %.

The shares tendered and accepted for buyback are expected to be transferred from the customer accounts by the custodian banks against payment of the offer price until 11 January 2021.

After completion of the transaction, the Company will hold - taking into consideration the 2,004,999 treasury shares already held previously - a total number of 2,264,728 treasury shares corresponding to approximately 2.10 % of the Company's current share capital.

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

This release may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, South Africa or Japan. This announcement is not directed to or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located an any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to applicable law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.