 

Basilea reports preliminary 2020 revenue and portfolio progress

11.01.2021   

  • Significant progress made in the commercialization of Cresemba and Zevtera with 2020 revenue contributions of CHF 112 million in line with guidance
  • Advancement in the FIDES clinical program with derazantinib
  • CHF 167 million year-end cash and financial investments, above guidance

Basel, Switzerland, January 11, 2021

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today the unaudited preliminary revenue and year-end cash-position for the financial year 2020 as well as provided an update on its key clinical programs. Total revenue is expected to amount to approx. CHF 128 million (FYR 2019: CHF 134.4 million). Total revenue contributions from Basilea’s marketed products, the antifungal Cresemba (isavuconazole) and the antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole), are expected to amount to approx. CHF 112 million (FYR 2019: CHF 114.3 million) with non-deferred revenue contributions increasing by 13% to approx. CHF 78 million (FYR 2019: CHF 68.7 million). Basilea also reported preliminary CHF 167 million cash and financial investments at year-end 2020. Basilea had guided for total revenue of CHF 128-138 million with total revenue contributions from Cresemba and Zevtera of CHF 110-120 million and a year-end cash position of CHF 150 million.

David Veitch, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are very pleased with the significantly increased non-deferred revenue contributions from Cresemba and Zevtera, which are reflecting the continued progress that we, together with our partners, are making in the commercialization of our brands. We expect that the global in-market sales of Cresemba will have exceeded 250 million US dollars in 2020. Both Cresemba and Zevtera have been approved and launched in new markets throughout 2020, which has triggered multiple milestone payments to Basilea.”

He added: “We have also made significant progress in the development of our anti-infectives and oncology clinical assets. Specifically, in our FIDES clinical study program with our FGFR inhibitor, derazantinib, we have not only moved closer towards establishing the clinical proof-of-concept as monotherapy in the first indication, intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, but we have also taken an important step in our urothelial cancer study towards exploring derazantinib’s therapeutic potential in combination with other anti-cancer therapies such as immune checkpoint inhibitors. The initiation of the gastric cancer study, a potential first-to-market opportunity, underscores the broad potential that we see for the compound.”

