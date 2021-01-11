 

DGAP-Adhoc Fyber N.V.: announces preliminary financials for Q4 2020 and for FY2020 & provides upgraded guidance for FY2021

Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company", FSE:FBEN) is announcing preliminary unaudited financials for Q4 2020 and for the full year 2020 as well as an upgraded revenue and profitability guidance for the full year 2021.

According to preliminary figures, the Company achieved a revenue of €89 million in Q4 2020, which corresponds to a 145% year-over-year ("YoY") growth, at an adjusted EBITDA* of €5 million (adjusted EBITDA* Q4 2019: €0.6 million).
The Company's revenue for the full year 2020 increased by 76% YoY to €210 million, driven by a YoY increase in its programmatic business of more than 115%. The adjusted EBITDA* amounted to approximately €5 million (adjusted EBITDA* 2019: €-2.7 million).

The Company expects to maintain double digit revenue growth for the current year and therefore upgrades the guidance for 2021 to a revenue between €275 million and €300 million, with a net revenue** between €55 million and €60 million at an adjusted EBITDA* of €10 million (previous guidance: revenue above €250 million, positive adjusted EBITDA*).

The impact on the Company's business of new privacy regulations by Apple to be released on the new operating system iOS14 are uncertain as of today. Further details will be provided with the release of the Annual Report 2020 on 28 April 2021.
 

*Adjusted EBITDA is defined on page 16 of the Q3 2020 Results Statement available on the Company's website at https://investors.fyber.com/reports-presentations..
**Net revenue is defined on page 15 of the Q3 2020 Results Statement available on the Company's website at https://investors.fyber.com/reports-presentations.


