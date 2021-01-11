DGAP-WpÜG Takeover Offer / Target company: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft; Bidder: Musai Capital Ltd.
DGAP-WpÜG: Musai Capital Ltd. / Takeover Offer
- Non-Binding Convenience Translation -
Publication of the decision to launch a public delisting takeover offer pursuant to Section 10 para. 1 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz, "WpÜG") in conjunction with Section 29 para. 1 and Section 34 of the WpÜG as well as in conjunction with Section 39 para. 2 sentence 3 no. 1 of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz, "BörsG")
Bidder:
Musai Capital Ltd.
Block A, Apt. 12, II-Piazzetta, Tower Road
SLM 1605 Sliema, Malta
registered with the Maltese Registrar of Companies under number C 97535
Target Company:
DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG
Potsdamer Straße 58
10785 Berlin, Germany
registered with the commercial register (Handelsregister) of the local court (Amtsgericht) of Charlottenburg under HRB 69474 B
ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6
On January 11, 2021, Musai Capital Ltd., Sliema, Malta (the "Bidder"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Apeiron Investment Group Ltd., Sliema, Malta, ("Apeiron") decided to offer all shareholders of DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG, Berlin, Germany ("DEAG") to acquire all no-par value bearer shares in DEAG, each share representing a notional interest in the share capital of EUR 1.00 (the "DEAG Shares") by way of a voluntary public takeover offer (freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot) (cash offer) (the "Offer").
