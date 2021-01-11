NOT A RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

DGAP-WpÜG: Musai Capital Ltd. / Takeover Offer Takeover Offer / Target company: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft; Bidder: Musai Capital Ltd. 11.01.2021 / 07:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of an announcement according to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The bidder is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Non-Binding Convenience Translation -

Publication of the decision to launch a public delisting takeover offer pursuant to Section 10 para. 1 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz, "WpÜG") in conjunction with Section 29 para. 1 and Section 34 of the WpÜG as well as in conjunction with Section 39 para. 2 sentence 3 no. 1 of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz, "BörsG")

Bidder:

Musai Capital Ltd.

Block A, Apt. 12, II-Piazzetta, Tower Road

SLM 1605 Sliema, Malta

registered with the Maltese Registrar of Companies under number C 97535

Target Company:

DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG

Potsdamer Straße 58

10785 Berlin, Germany

registered with the commercial register (Handelsregister) of the local court (Amtsgericht) of Charlottenburg under HRB 69474 B

ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6

On January 11, 2021, Musai Capital Ltd., Sliema, Malta (the "Bidder"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Apeiron Investment Group Ltd., Sliema, Malta, ("Apeiron") decided to offer all shareholders of DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG, Berlin, Germany ("DEAG") to acquire all no-par value bearer shares in DEAG, each share representing a notional interest in the share capital of EUR 1.00 (the "DEAG Shares") by way of a voluntary public takeover offer (freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot) (cash offer) (the "Offer").