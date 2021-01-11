 

DGAP-WpÜG Takeover Offer / Target company: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft; Bidder: Musai Capital Ltd.

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.01.2021, 07:41  |  74   |   |   

DGAP-WpÜG: Musai Capital Ltd. / Takeover Offer
Takeover Offer / Target company: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft; Bidder: Musai Capital Ltd.

11.01.2021 / 07:41 CET/CEST
Dissemination of an announcement according to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The bidder is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT A RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO
OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

- Non-Binding Convenience Translation -

Publication of the decision to launch a public delisting takeover offer pursuant to Section 10 para. 1 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz, "WpÜG") in conjunction with Section 29 para. 1 and Section 34 of the WpÜG as well as in conjunction with Section 39 para. 2 sentence 3 no. 1 of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz, "BörsG")

Bidder:
Musai Capital Ltd.
Block A, Apt. 12, II-Piazzetta, Tower Road
SLM 1605 Sliema, Malta
registered with the Maltese Registrar of Companies under number C 97535

Target Company:
DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG
Potsdamer Straße 58
10785 Berlin, Germany
registered with the commercial register (Handelsregister) of the local court (Amtsgericht) of Charlottenburg under HRB 69474 B
ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6

On January 11, 2021, Musai Capital Ltd., Sliema, Malta (the "Bidder"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Apeiron Investment Group Ltd., Sliema, Malta, ("Apeiron") decided to offer all shareholders of DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG, Berlin, Germany ("DEAG") to acquire all no-par value bearer shares in DEAG, each share representing a notional interest in the share capital of EUR 1.00 (the "DEAG Shares") by way of a voluntary public takeover offer (freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot) (cash offer) (the "Offer").

Seite 1 von 5
DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-WpÜG Takeover Offer / Target company: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft; Bidder: Musai Capital Ltd. DGAP-WpÜG: Musai Capital Ltd. / Takeover Offer Takeover Offer / Target company: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft; Bidder: Musai Capital Ltd. 11.01.2021 / 07:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of an announcement according to the German …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Lockdown zwingt ADLER zu Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG: Achiko stärkt Geschäftsleitung mit neuem President und neuem SVP Commercialisation
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Lockdown compels ADLER to apply for the opening of insolvency proceedings in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: Application for the opening of insolvency proceedings in self-administration
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG: Achiko strengthens leadership team with new President and new SVP Commercialisation
EQS-News: Relief, NeuroRx and Quantum Leap announce the inclusion of ZYESAMI(TM) (RLF-100(TM): aviptadil) in ...
DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE continues its fast growth: Q4 sales up 38%, full year 2020 growth 38.1%.
EQS-News: Zusammenarbeit von Zur Rose Group und Novo Nordisk: Für eine bessere Gesundheitsreise von Menschen ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Takeover Offer / Target company: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft; Bidder: Musai ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des Autorennsport-Unternehmers George ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG: HANA PHARM RECEIVES MARKET APPROVAL FOR REMIMAZOLAM (BYFAVO) IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA IN ...
Leipold Rechtsanwaltskanzlei: Sicherstellung von Vermögen des Wirecard Vorstands Dr. M. Braun für geschädigte Anleger
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Eigenbestand an Kryptowährungen knackt die 100-Millionen-Euro-Marke
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG gibt Pflichtwandelschuldverschreibung in Höhe von bis zu EUR 5,5 Mio. aus
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordergebnis aus der Handelstätigkeit im vierten Quartal 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:46 Uhr
DGAP-News: DEAG plant Delisting: Delisting-Übernahmeangebot vereinbart (deutsch)
07:46 Uhr
DGAP-News: DEAG plant Delisting: Delisting-Übernahmeangebot vereinbart
07:46 Uhr
DGAP-News: DEAG plans delisting: Delisting-takeover offer agreed
07:43 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: DEAG plant Delisting: Delisting-Übernahmeangebot vereinbart (deutsch)
07:43 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: DEAG plans delisting: Delisting-takeover offer agreed
07:43 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: DEAG plant Delisting: Delisting-Übernahmeangebot vereinbart
07:41 Uhr
Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft; Bieter: Musai Capital Ltd.
07:41 Uhr
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft; Bieter: Musai Capital Ltd.
06.01.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:09 Uhr
1.203
DEAG, Zukunft mit neuen Aktien (2:1) ?