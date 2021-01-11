DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Agreement SFC Energy and Johnson Matthey sign joint Development and longterm Supply Agreement for more efficient Membrane Electrode Assemblies for a higher overall Sustainability 11.01.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, January 11, 2021 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading provider of hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, deepens its network of strong cooperation partners. The fuel cell pioneer and Johnson Matthey, a global leader in sustainable technologies, headquartered in London (UK), have signed a joint development and supply agreement. The core of the cooperation is further developing the membrane electrode assembly (MEA) that makes up the stack, i.e. the heart of the fuel cell.

Within the framework of the joint development agreement, both partners have set themselves the goal of making processes more efficient and significantly reducing the consumption of input materials for higher overall sustainability. Consequently, both plant operators will benefit from an optimized entire system and the environment from a resource-saving process.

SFC Energy and Johnson Matthey have been working together for almost 20 years intending to create versatile fuel cell solutions. As societies move to reduce carbon emissions - one of the most significant contributors to greenhouse gas emissions globally, fuel cells are playing an increasingly important part. They use clean or low carbon fuels, such as hydrogen and methanol, to generate power and produce few or no harmful emissions. SFC's fuel cells provide virtually noiseless and emissions-free electricity for days on end without any intervention from the user.