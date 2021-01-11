VALBIOTIS Announces Its Participation in the 39th J.P. Morgan Healthcare Annual Conference as well as in H.C. Wainwright BioConnect from January 11-14, 2021, in Virtual Format

Sébastien Peltier, CEO of VALBIOTIS, and Jocelyn Pineau, CFO, are taking part in this key event for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. They will use this opportunity to raise the profile of VALBIOTIS, a company specializing in the prevention of metabolic diseases, with over 10,000 international specialists from the healthcare industry who meet by invitation each year.

Founded in 1983, this annual event has become the most important international conference in the sector. It enables emerging and innovative companies with high growth potential to establish and maintain contacts within the industry and with international investors specialized in the field of health and biotechnologies. VALBIOTIS is one of the French companies invited to this major event.

At the same time, VALBIOTIS is also participating in the H.C. WAINWRIGHT BioConnect 2021 conference. This satellite event dedicated to biotechnologies brings together 350 companies that will be presented to international investors in the sector from January 11 to 14, 2021.

VALBIOTIS will make this most of this opportunity to present its development strategy, as well as the decisive steps already taken in 2020 (including the Partnership with Nestlé Health Science and the launch of the REVERSE-IT study) and the outlook for 2021. This new year looks just as promising, with the launch of the HEART Phase II clinical study for TOTUM-70 (reduction of LDL hypercholesterolemia) initiated in the second half of 2020 and the launch of the Phase II clinical study for TOTUM-854 (reduction of blood pressure).

Download the slideshow of meetings on the Company website, in the Documentation section dedicated to investors: www.valbiotis.com/en/documents/

ABOUT VALBIOTIS

VALBIOTIS is a Research & Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases in response to unmet medical needs.

VALBIOTIS has adopted an innovative approach, aiming to revolutionize healthcare by developing a new class of health nutrition products designed to reduce the risk of major metabolic diseases, based on a multi-target approach enabled by the use of plant-based ingredients.

Its products are intended to be licensed to players in the health sector.

Created at the beginning of 2014 in La Rochelle, the Company has forged numerous partnerships with leading academic centers. The Company has established three sites in France: Périgny, La Rochelle (17) and Riom (63).

Valbiotis is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and has been recognized as an "Innovative Company" by the BPI label. Valbiotis has also been awarded "Young Innovative Company" status and has received major financial support from the European Union for its research programs via the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). VALBIOTIS is a PEA-SME eligible company.

For more information about VALBIOTIS, please visit: www.valbiotis.com.

