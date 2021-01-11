Adocia Files Patent on a Hydrogel Scaffold for Cell Therapy in the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes

“Capitalizing on our expertise in regenerative medicine and diabetes, our multidisciplinary team has developed a scaffold for cells with the aim of being transformed into an organoid controlling glycemia. The collaboration with the team of experts of Professor Pattou has created great momentum and the first results obtained in small animals are really exciting,” said Olivier Soula, Deputy CEO and Director of R&D.

Adocia (Paris:ADOC) (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 – ADOC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on diabetes treatment and other metabolic diseases with innovative formulations of proteins and peptides, announced today it is developing a hydrogel scaffold that hosts and protects pancreatic β cells for replacement of the missing cells of people with type 1 diabetes.

Among the 25 million people with type 1 diabetes in the world, and despite intensive and sophisticated insulin treatments, some patient’s diabetes are uncontrolled and should require pancreatic cell therapy to survive.

Cell therapy consists of the administration of living cells to diabetic patients to restore glycemic control. Since the 1980’s, it has been possible to transplant Langerhans islets taken from the pancreas of a deceased donor. However, despite health authorities’ approval, this technique is restricted to a very limited population due to remaining issues:

Scarcity of donors The need for immunosuppressive drugs - to avoid the foreign cells to be rejected by immune system - is increasing the risk of infections and certain cancers

To solve these issues, Adocia has designed a new type of hydrogel scaffold able to host transplanted cells allowing them to release insulin while protecting them from immune reaction.

“We are on our way to achieving a patient dream, that cell therapy would provide benefit to a large population without requiring immunosuppressant drugs, which is a major drawback today for its use,” commented Gerard Soula, President & CEO of Adocia.

The program has been initiated with human Langerhans islet to achieve the proof of concept of a safe and effective implant, that is easily implantable. The next step is to extend the application to stem cells avoiding strong limitation of the limited number of donors.

Academic collaboration has been established with the research team of Professor François Pattou (DiabInnov, Inserm Lille, France), a worldwide expert in clinical and non-clinical Langerhans islet transplantation. Preliminary results obtained during this collaboration are promising. A first patent is pending.