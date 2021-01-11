 

Eurofins GeneScan Technologies Announces AOAC PTM Accreditation for the VIRSeek SARS-CoV-2 Detection Workflow on Environmental Surfaces Under the AOAC SARS-CoV-2 Emergency Response Validation Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.01.2021, 07:30  |  54   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Eurofins GeneScan Technologies announces that the VIRSeek SARS-CoV-2 Solution has been evaluated and approved by the AOAC Performance Tested MethodsSM (PTM) Program on December 29, 2020 and awarded Emergency Response Validation PTM certification number 122006. The VIRSeek SARS-CoV-2 Solution is a comprehensive workflow for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 on environmental surfaces that includes swabbing of environmental surfaces, RNA extraction, analysis by Reverse Transcription PCR (RT-PCR) and evaluation by an advanced algorithm.

Recent research has shown that virus contamination of environmental surfaces may lead to viral transfer and therefore an acceleration of outbreaks. The VIRSeek SARS-CoV-2 Solution includes all required reagents for surface sampling and ensures the effective uptake of the virus from various surface types. Within the VIRSeek SARS-CoV-2 workflow the efficient removal of the virus from the swab and automated isolation of high quality RNA is guaranteed by the VIRSeek RNAExtractor AE1. Following RNA extraction, the lysates are analysed with the VIRSeek SARS-CoV-2 Mplex real-time RT-PCR kit. The kit is highly specific for the two regions N1/N2 on the SARS-CoV-2 N-gene, ensuring reliable results with a two target approach. The solution can be used on different surface types including plastic, stainless steel or cardboard. The evaluation of the results is facilitated by the FastFinder software, which uses advanced machine learning techniques for an automated and reliable analysis.

The Performance Tested MethodsSM (PTM) program of the AOAC Research Institute (based in Maryland, U.S.A.) provides an independent third-party review and certification for proprietary test method performance and is now reacting to the worldwide pandemic with its Emergency Response Validation program.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.eurofins-technologies.com/

Notes to Editors:

For more information, please visit www.eurofins.com.

About Eurofins Technologies

Building on the experience and scientific excellence of the Eurofins Group, Eurofins Technologies is a fast growing global provider of diagnostic technologies and industry-leading ELISA-based instruments in the field of bioanalytical testing for the food, feed, environmental, animal health, and clinical diagnostics industries.

Its R&D teams located at various sites around the world share their expertise in developing a wide range of innovative methods and applications with a focus on immunoassays and molecular testing. For further information, please visit the Eurofins Technologies website.

Seite 1 von 2
Eurofins Scientific Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eurofins GeneScan Technologies Announces AOAC PTM Accreditation for the VIRSeek SARS-CoV-2 Detection Workflow on Environmental Surfaces Under the AOAC SARS-CoV-2 Emergency Response Validation Program Regulatory News: Eurofins (Paris:ERF): Eurofins GeneScan Technologies announces that the VIRSeek SARS-CoV-2 Solution has been evaluated and approved by the AOAC Performance Tested MethodsSM (PTM) Program on December 29, 2020 and awarded Emergency …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atara Biotherapeutics Will Present Recent Advancements and Key Upcoming Milestones at the 39th ...
Humanigen and EVERSANA Announce Partnership to Support the Launch and Commercialization of ...
KKR Closes Inaugural Asia Pacific Infrastructure Fund at US$3.9 billion Cap
Lenovo Introduces the ThinkReality A3 — The Most Versatile Smart Glasses Ever Designed for the ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Restaurant Brands International Inc. Investors of Important ...
Exelixis Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 ...
Nickelodeon and Paramount+ Release Sneak Peek of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years
Alnylam Launches “Alnylam P5x25” Strategy for Planned Transition to a Top Five Biotech in ...
Freeport-McMoRan Mourns the Passing of its Former Chairman, James Robert “Jim Bob” Moffett
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds CD Projekt S.A. Investors of Important February 22 Deadline ...
Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Organigram to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on January 12, 2021
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
Eurofins Scientific SE: Disclosure of Total Number of Voting Rights and Number of Shares in the Capital at 31 December 2020
28.12.20
Eurofins Genomics Launches Cost-effective SARS-CoV-2 Full-length Viral Genome Sequencing Services Essential in the Identification of Viral Mutations
23.12.20
Eurofins Launches COVID-19 PCR Tests With At-Home Self-Sampling Options in Europe and Donates Sequencing Capacity to Identify VUI-2020-12/01 Strain Reported to Spread Faster in the UK
15.12.20
Eurofins raises its 2020 objectives after strong momentum in its core business, as well as in COVID-19 related activities in October and November
14.12.20
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling Format

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
19
Eurofins Scientific