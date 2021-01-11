CFO Hans Janssen leaves Heijmans 15 April 2021

The Supervisory Board recognizes Hans Janssens’ contribution to the development and strengthening of Heijmans in the past three and a half years. Both Supervisory Board and CEO Ton Hillen regret his departure, but respect his choice.

CFO and member of the Executive Board Hans Janssen has announced to leave Heijmans and resign as member of the Executive Board following the Annual General Meeting as of 15 April 2021. He will continue his career at FrieslandCampina where he will be appointed as CFO.

The Supervisory Board has started the process that will result in appointing a new CFO.



About Heijmans

Everyone wants clean air, to live in a nice neighbourhood, to work in a good workplace and to be able to travel safely from A to B. By making things better, more sustainable and smarter, Heijmans is creating that healthy living environment. Jan Heijmans started as a road builder in 1923. Today, Heijmans is a stock exchange-listed company that combines activities in property development, building & technology and infrastructure. In addition to this, we work safely and we add value to the places where we are active. This is how we build the spatial contours of tomorrow together with our clients: www.heijmans.nl/en/

