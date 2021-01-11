 

Nicox Half-year liquidity contract statement with Kepler Cheuvreux

Press Release
Nicox: Half-year liquidity contract statement with Kepler Cheuvreux
 

January 11, 2021 - release at 7:30 am CET
Sophia Antipolis, France                                                                  

 
Under the liquidity contract entered into between Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2020:

 

-    147,145 shares
-    € 394,966.53

 

-    Number of executions on buy side on semester: 829

-    Number of executions on sell side on semester: 609

-    Traded volume on buy side on semester: 457,955 shares for € 1,916,480.01

 

-    Traded volume on sell side on semester: 310,810 shares for € 1,312,111.94

 

As a reminder :

 

•    the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

 

-    0 shares
-    € 500,000.00

 

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

 

 

 



 

  About Nicox Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health.  Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel, second-generation nitric oxide-donating prostaglandin analog, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma.  The company is also developing NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis.  Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC, in the U.S. and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of South East Asian markets. 
