DEAG plans delisting: Delisting-takeover offer agreed

Berlin, January 11, 2021 - DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG ("DEAG" or the "Company"), ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6, ticker symbol: LOUD) plans to withdraw from the stock exchange ("Delisting"). For this purpose, the management board of DEAG around Prof. Peter Schwenkow has secured the support of the largest single shareholder of DEAG. In an agreement signed today with Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. ("Apeiron") and its bidder company (Musai Capital Ltd., "Bidder"), the submission of a public delisting-takeover offer was agreed as a requirement for the Delisting.

In the course of the planned Delisting, it is intended to retain the Company's legal form as a stock corporation and to continue the listing of the corporate bond 2018/2023 (WKN: A2NBF2 / ISIN: DE000A2NBF25) on the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. All members of the management board as well as the supervisory board will also accompany DEAG on its further growth trajectory. Furthermore, all existing contracts with employees, service providers and artists shall remain in full force and effect.

The withdrawal from the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange requires a prior public delisting-takeover offer to the shareholders of DEAG, so that all shareholders can still sell their shares prior to the Delisting. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Apeiron, DEAG's longstanding and, with a shareholding of approx. 18%, largest single shareholder, the Bidder, in accordance with the agreement entered into, today announced such an offer with a consideration in cash, calculated according to the volume-weighted average share prices of the last three and the last six months as required by law for a delisting-takeover offer. According to the Bidder's calculation, this price is currently EUR 3.07 per DEAG share. The final price will be published by the Bidder in the offer document after confirmation by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin). As a delisting-takeover offer, the offer will not be subject to any closing conditions.

