Share buy-back Program
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 2/2021 – 11 JANUARY 2021
On 17 November 2020, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 38/2020 of 17 November 2020. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No
596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is
expected to be realized in the period from 18 November 2020 to 29 January 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 200 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|
Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|175,870
|670.49
|117,918,507.07
|4 January 2021
|6,000
|713.27
|4,279,639.20
|5 January 2021
|3,778
|698.05
|2,637,231.77
|6 January 2021
|7,000
|677.68
|4,743,758.60
|7 January 2021
|7,000
|672.67
|4,708,664.10
|8 January 2021
|7,000
|669.94
|4,689,553.40
|Accumulated under the program
|206,648
|670.49
|138,977,354.14
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 689,143 shares, corresponding to 1.4% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.
