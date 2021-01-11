 

Share buy-back Program

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 2/2021 – 11 JANUARY 2021

On 17 November 2020, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 38/2020 of 17 November 2020. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 18 November 2020 to 29 January 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 200 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

  Number of
Shares 		Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 175,870 670.49 117,918,507.07
4 January 2021 6,000 713.27 4,279,639.20
5 January 2021 3,778 698.05 2,637,231.77
6 January 2021 7,000 677.68 4,743,758.60
7 January 2021 7,000 672.67 4,708,664.10
8 January 2021 7,000 669.94 4,689,553.40
Accumulated under the program 206,648 670.49 138,977,354.14

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 689,143 shares, corresponding to 1.4% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.

CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com


