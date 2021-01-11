 

Namogoo Selected by Marks & Spencer to Help Optimise The Customer Journey on M&S.com

HERZLIYA, Israel, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Namogoo, the pioneer of Customer Journey Hijacking prevention, is delighted to announce a new partnership with M&S.com – the UK's second biggest clothing retailer.

The new partnership will see Namogoo implement their industry-leading online solution on M&S.com.

Namogoo's innovative software works by protecting visitors to a retailer's website from unauthorised online adverts which can appear (usually through affiliate networks). These ads can divert customer attention to other websites leading to a poorer online customer journey and ultimately a decline in online conversion for the retailer a customer is shopping with.

Early implementation on the M&S website suggests around 10% of customer visits to the website were resulting in another company's advert appearing within that web session. By working together Namogoo will help M&S create a more streamlined experience for the customer to browse M&S.com and purchase – free from the distraction of adverts.

Namogoo is focused on optimising the customer experience and increasing conversion rates. The company's consumer-side technology uses machine learning to identify and block unauthorised ads, ensuring that website visitors enjoy the online experience designed for them.

Working with innovative partners, like Namogoo, is an important part of M&S's efforts to turbocharge growth on M&S.com. The partnership is the outcome of M&S working with True, Europe's only retail and consumer investment and innovation firm. Through True M&S gains pre-emptive access to its deep-rooted retail and consumer expertise, emerging technologies, proprietary research, and sector-specific international network.

David Han, Head of Digital Product for M&S said, "Our relationship with Namogoo is an exciting outcome of our partnership with True, which gives us priority access to the latest innovations and technologies helping to improve the service we offer our customers. Namogoo will ensure that our shoppers have a more focused, distraction-free experience and we're really pleased by the early results we're seeing from implementing their solution."

Chemi Katz, CEO and co-founder of Namogoo, said, "Customer Journey Hijacking can impact up to 20% of site visits and divert valuable customers to competitors, which can have a huge impact on revenue. We are excited to bring our Customer Journey Hijacking prevention solutions to M&S to help them optimise their online experience for their millions of shoppers."

Namogoo has already demonstrated the value of its Customer Journey Hijacking Prevention solution, serving over 250 brands globally. Analysing over 1.5 billion web sessions weekly, Namogoo has helped brands recover hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue that would have otherwise been lost to Customer Hijacking.   

About Namogoo

Namogoo protects the customer journey for online enterprises, powering superior digital experiences and business results. A company dedicated to solving issues surrounding Customer Journey Hijacking, Namogoo's consumer-side platform prevents unauthorized ad injections from hijacking online customers to competitors. Analyzing over 1.5 billion web sessions weekly, Namogoo's machine learning solutions ensure online brands deliver their customer journey exactly as planned and free of disruption. Leading online brands rely on Namogoo to gain control over their online customer experience and consistently improve business results. Namogoo has been recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor for creating a new space in the digital ecosystem and has been ranked by Dun & Bradstreet in the top 3 Israeli startups to work for in both 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit namogoo.com.

