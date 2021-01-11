DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Conference MorphoSys To Present At the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference 11.01.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MorphoSys To Present At the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment; MDAX & TecDAX; NASDAQ: MOR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company and a leader in antibody, protein and peptide technologies, announced today that Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday January 13 at 2:50 p.m. EST.

Live audio of the presentation can be accessed from the Media and Investors section under Conferences on MorphoSys' website, www.morphosys.com. The presentation as well as a replay of the webcast will also be available on MorphoSys' website.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases. Based on its leading expertise in antibody, protein and peptide technologies, MorphoSys, together with its partners, has developed and contributed to the development of more than 100 product candidates, of which 27 are currently in clinical development. In 2017, Tremfya(R), developed by Janssen Research & Development, LLC and marketed by Janssen Biotech, Inc., for the treatment of plaque psoriasis, became the first drug based on MorphoSys' antibody technology to receive regulatory approval. In July 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval of the company's proprietary product Monjuvi(R) (tafasitamab-cxix) in combination with lenalidomide in patients with a certain type of lymphoma.