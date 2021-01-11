 

Karl Guha announces he will step down from Van Lanschot Kempen by the end of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021, 08:00  |  24   |   |   

Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 11 January 2021

Van Lanschot Kempen today announced that Karl Guha has resolved to step down from his posts as Chairman of Van Lanschot Kempen’s Statutory and Executive Boards by the end of 2021.

Karl Guha: “After eight intense years, I think that it is time for the next generation to take over and guide this great organisation into the future. In 2013, we embarked together on a journey to transform Van Lanschot Kempen into a well-capitalised wealth manager with a clear purpose and view of the future. Our transformation is nearly complete; we are today a leading, fully integrated wealth management house with a robust capital base. This is the right time for both me and the firm to make way for a new chairman.”

Frans Blom, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, added: “We respect Karl’s decision and are exceedingly grateful for his contribution, but it is way too early to say our farewells. His timely announcement should give us scope to find a suitable successor and ensure a smooth transfer.”

Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com
Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com


Elements of this press release contain information about Van Lanschot Kempen NV and/or Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management NV within the meaning of Article 7(1) to (4) of EU Regulation No. 596/2014.

About Van Lanschot Kempen
Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Kempen and Evi brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands’ oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737.

For more information, visit vanlanschotkempen.com

Attachment


Van Lanschot Kempen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Karl Guha announces he will step down from Van Lanschot Kempen by the end of 2021 Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 11 January 2021 Van Lanschot Kempen today announced that Karl Guha has resolved to step down from his posts as Chairman of Van Lanschot Kempen’s Statutory and Executive Boards by the end of 2021. Karl …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Bitfarms Announces Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Monument Enters into Agreement for Sale of Mengapur Project in Malaysia
Single Dose of Rexlemestrocel-L Provides Substantial and Durable Reduction in Heart Attacks, ...
Dr. Henry Ji to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Virtual Investor Conference
Chi-Med and Inmagene Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop and Commercialize Portfolio of Drug ...
SAGA PURE – RESOLUTION TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE IN CONNECTION WITH SUBSEQUENT ...
Exagen Inc. Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Testing Results
HP at CES 2021: The Future of PC Innovation is Now
Emergent BioSolutions Announces 2021 Financial Guidance, Provides Preliminary 2020 Results
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.12.20
Van Lanschot Kempen receives regulatory approval for acquisition of Hof Hoorneman Bankiers