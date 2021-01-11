NXP Announces the BlueBox 3.0 Development Platform for Safe Automotive High-Performance Computing

Embedded NXP Layerscape processor delivers 2x increase in processing performance over previous platform to meet new vehicle architecture demands

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors has announced BlueBox 3.0, a new and expanded version of NXP’s flagship safe Automotive High-Performance Compute (AHPC) development platform. Designed for software application development and validation ahead of silicon device availability, BlueBox 3.0 now offers a flexible way to address user-defined vehicles, safety Level 2+ (L2+) automated driving, and the evolving vehicle architectures that will revolutionize connected vehicles. By combining in a centralized compute module, safe integrated high-performance NXP processors, expanded I/O connectivity and extensions with Kalray’s MPPA processor-based PCIe cards enabling heterogeneous acceleration; BlueBox 3.0 offers designers a solution that can accelerate system development cycles and speed time to market.

Carmakers have shifted their focus from the challenges of fully autonomous vehicles to the immediate practical opportunity to harness compute power for differentiated vehicles. User-defined vehicles allow consumers to add new functionality for today’s smart connected devices.The NXP BlueBox 3.0 delivers the rich development foundation to help designers address differentiation, safe L2+ volume production, and the associated vehicle networking architectures.

“The evolution of vehicle architectures towards domain and zonal architectures is being driven by the need to address more complex requirements around user defined vehicles,” said Arnaud Van Den Bossche, Director, Global Product Marketing for eCockpit and ADAS, NXP Automotive Processing. “Zonal architectures will deliver a server-style approach to automotive high-performance compute. NXP BlueBox 3.0 delivers the design foundation to innovate with these new vehicle networking architectures, helping to enable faster deployments.”