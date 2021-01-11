 

NXP Announces the BlueBox 3.0 Development Platform for Safe Automotive High-Performance Computing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021, 08:00  |  31   |   |   

  • Embedded NXP Layerscape processor delivers 2x increase in processing performance over previous platform to meet new vehicle architecture demands
  • S32G processors support ASIL D level functional safety to enable advanced safety architectures
  • 8x increase in I/O and PCIe ports expands the platform’s connectivity and scalability, adding acceleration extensions with Kalray’s MPPA processor-based PCIe cards to support safe Automotive High-Performance Compute applications

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors has announced BlueBox 3.0, a new and expanded version of NXP’s flagship safe Automotive High-Performance Compute (AHPC) development platform. Designed for software application development and validation ahead of silicon device availability, BlueBox 3.0 now offers a flexible way to address user-defined vehicles, safety Level 2+ (L2+) automated driving, and the evolving vehicle architectures that will revolutionize connected vehicles. By combining in a centralized compute module, safe integrated high-performance NXP processors, expanded I/O connectivity and extensions with Kalray’s MPPA processor-based PCIe cards enabling heterogeneous acceleration; BlueBox 3.0 offers designers a solution that can accelerate system development cycles and speed time to market.

Carmakers have shifted their focus from the challenges of fully autonomous vehicles to the immediate practical opportunity to harness compute power for differentiated vehicles. User-defined vehicles allow consumers to add new functionality for today’s smart connected devices.The NXP BlueBox 3.0 delivers the rich development foundation to help designers address differentiation, safe L2+ volume production, and the associated vehicle networking architectures.

“The evolution of vehicle architectures towards domain and zonal architectures is being driven by the need to address more complex requirements around user defined vehicles,” said Arnaud Van Den Bossche, Director, Global Product Marketing for eCockpit and ADAS, NXP Automotive Processing. “Zonal architectures will deliver a server-style approach to automotive high-performance compute. NXP BlueBox 3.0 delivers the design foundation to innovate with these new vehicle networking architectures, helping to enable faster deployments.”

Seite 1 von 3


NXP Semiconductors Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NXP Announces the BlueBox 3.0 Development Platform for Safe Automotive High-Performance Computing Embedded NXP Layerscape processor delivers 2x increase in processing performance over previous platform to meet new vehicle architecture demandsS32G processors support ASIL D level functional safety to enable advanced safety architectures8x increase …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Bitfarms Announces Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Monument Enters into Agreement for Sale of Mengapur Project in Malaysia
Single Dose of Rexlemestrocel-L Provides Substantial and Durable Reduction in Heart Attacks, ...
Dr. Henry Ji to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Virtual Investor Conference
Chi-Med and Inmagene Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop and Commercialize Portfolio of Drug ...
SAGA PURE – RESOLUTION TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE IN CONNECTION WITH SUBSEQUENT ...
Exagen Inc. Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Testing Results
HP at CES 2021: The Future of PC Innovation is Now
Emergent BioSolutions Announces 2021 Financial Guidance, Provides Preliminary 2020 Results
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 01/21(1) 

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.07.20
329
NXP Semiconductors