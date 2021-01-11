 

BioInvent streamlines agreement on anti-FcγRllB antibody, BI-1206, ahead of Phase I/II data

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.01.2021, 08:30  |  91   |   |   

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent" or the "Company") (OMXS: BINV) today announces it has restructured a clinical development agreement with Cancer Research UK (CRUK), the world's leading cancer charity, for its unique anti-FcγRIIB antibody, BI-1206. In exchange for a one-time payment, the revised deal simplifies and reduces BioInvent's obligations to CRUK, which provides BioInvent with more flexibility to carry out development and partnering activities with BI-1206. It follows BioInvent's exclusive licensing agreement with CASI Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of BI-1206 in mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

CRUK conducted and funded a Phase I/IIa clinical trial to evaluate BI-1206 for the treatment of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). In parallel, BioInvent is conducting a Phase I/II trial of BI-1206 in combination with rituximab for the treatment of NHL. Given the overlap between the BioInvent and CRUK trials, CRUK decided to end the trial being conducted in the UK after the single-agent part of the study. As a result, both parties have also agreed to restructure their agreement concerning BI-1206.

The restructured agreement with CRUK releases BioInvent from obligations to pay development or commercial milestones to CRUK on BI-1206 and reduces the royalties due on net sales to low single digit levels. BioInvent will make a one-time payment of £2.5 million to CRUK.

"Our strengthened financial position gives BioInvent the means and flexibility to further advance our promising, unique anti-FcγRIIB antibody, BI-1206. By simplifying our obligations and licenses, we retain greater control and potential value from the broader development program for BI-1206 across a range of liquid and solid tumors. The data package from our UK trial added value to the clinical development of BI-1206 and I would like to thank the CRUK team for their support during the collaboration," says Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent.

BI-1206 is a novel mode-of-action, single inhibitory antibody that blocks the FcγRIIB receptor to unlock anti-cancer immunity in both liquid and solid tumors. BI-1206 is BioInvent's lead drug candidate and is being investigated in a Phase I/II trial, in combination with anti-PD1 therapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab), in solid tumors, and in a Phase I/IIa trial in combination with rituximab for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). Early results from the Phase I open label study in NHL are expected in early 2021.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BioInvent streamlines agreement on anti-FcγRllB antibody, BI-1206, ahead of Phase I/II data LUND, Sweden, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent" or the "Company") (OMXS: BINV) today announces it has restructured a clinical development agreement with Cancer Research UK (CRUK), the world's leading cancer …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman announces THE LINE at NEOM
Algeria has become the first country in Africa to register Sputnik V vaccine
Sanwo-Olu Commissions Reddington's Armoured Shield Isolation Centre
Antengene to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
MagiClick enters the UK market with the acquisition of financial services specialist Dock9
UnionPay International and PayTabs Partner to Power E-commerce in the UAE
BioInvent streamlines agreement on anti-FcγRllB antibody, BI-1206, ahead of Phase I/II data
St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment Programme a 'Major Contributor' to Economy in 2020 ...
Asia-Pacific 5G Enterprise Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2024 as Mega Trends Fuel Industry ...
Namogoo Selected by Marks & Spencer to Help Optimise The Customer Journey on M&S.com
Titel
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
IBM Appoints Martin Schroeter as CEO of "NewCo" Independent Managed Infrastructure Services ...
Mobile Gaming Will Continue to Surge into 2021 with Superstar Influencers Leading the Charge
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
vivo Announces Comprehensive Developer Platform Upgrades at VDC 2020
CoinShares XBT Provider ETPs Reach Record Trading Volumes
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Qiwi plc and Certain Officers - ...
Cristal Therapeutics and Intravacc Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Novel Vaccine ...
Appear Inc. to launch World's First Lightest 5G Smartphone with Graphene Battery
Endo Launches Authorized Generic Version of Amitiza (lubiprostone) Capsules in the United States
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments