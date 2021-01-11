 

DGAP-News Fyber N.V.: publishes preliminary financials for FY 2020 and upgrades guidance for 2021

Fyber N.V.: publishes preliminary financials for FY 2020 and upgrades guidance for 2021

Fyber N.V. publishes preliminary financials for FY 2020 and upgrades guidance for 2021
76% YoY revenue growth in 2020, 145% YoY growth in Q4 2020,
driven by programmatic video advertising


Key Facts

- Preliminary financials for Q4 2020: Revenue of €89 million, up 145% compared to Q4 2019; adjusted EBITDA of €5 million

- Preliminary financials FY 2020: Revenue of €210 million, a plus of 76% compared to 2019; adjusted EBITDA of €5 million

- Upgraded guidance for FY 2021: Expecting revenue between €275 million and €300 million and adjusted EBITDA of €10 million

 

Berlin, 11 January 2021 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company", FSE:FBEN), a leading mobile advertising technology company, today published its upgraded guidance for the full year 2021 based on strong preliminary results for 2020 and the continued growth in the Company's core areas of business - programmatic trading and video advertising.

Fyber delivered the strongest Q4 in company history
The Company continued its strong performance throughout the last quarter and delivered €89 million in revenue and a positive adjusted EBITDA of around €5 million in Q4 2020 alone.

According to preliminary figures, Fyber's revenue amounted to €210 million in 2020 (+76% compared to €119 million in 2019). The main drivers of growth include revenue from programmatic advertising, which grew more than 115% year-over-year ("YoY") to around €170 million and a major uptick in programmatic video advertising, which accounted for roughly one third of overall business. The growth stems from scaling up Fyber's activity with leading mobile gaming companies, across both existing and newly acquired clients.

ZeitTitel
08:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: veröffentlicht vorläufige Finanzzahlen für 2020 und aktualisiert die Prognose für 2021 (deutsch)
08:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: veröffentlicht vorläufige Finanzzahlen für 2020 und aktualisiert die Prognose für 2021
07:43 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Fyber N.V.: announces preliminary financials for Q4 2020 and for FY2020 & provides upgraded guidance for FY2021

