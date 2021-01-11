 

Dun & Bradstreet Completes Acquisition of Bisnode, a Leading European Data & Analytics Business

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“Dun & Bradstreet” or the “Company”) (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, through its subsidiary Dun & Bradstreet Holdings BV, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Bisnode Business Information Group AB (“Bisnode”), a leading European data and analytics firm and long-standing member of the Dun & Bradstreet Worldwide Network, for an enterprise value of 7.2B SEK. The transaction was closed with a combination of approximately $625 million net cash, and 6,237,089 newly issued shares of common stock of the Company in a private placement. Bisnode Belgium NV, a Belgian subsidiary of Bisnode, will remain under Ratos AB ownership.

“I want to welcome our Bisnode colleagues to the Dun & Bradstreet team. This acquisition represents a wonderful opportunity to strengthen our global portfolio and to bring together unique assets which enable us to better serve our current clients and future prospects,” said Anthony Jabbour, Chief Executive Officer at Dun & Bradstreet. “The Bisnode territories include some of the most strategic countries in Europe and the combination of our data, analytics and solutions will allow us to bolster our international growth strategy. With these combined assets, we are well positioned to address the needs of clients seeking to grow their business, increase efficiencies and reduce their risk exposure.”

This combination of leading and trusted brands will support businesses during a time in which the challenges of a disruptive macro environment have made data and analytical insights and shifts to digital business even more critical. The combined businesses, with nearly 250,000 clients collectively, will now be able to provide mission critical solutions to help clients monitor counterparty risk in order to minimize exposure, while at the same time extending credit and targeting prospect universes of trusted and solvent buyers.

“In Bisnode we found a team who shares our mission to help companies compete, grow and thrive. We at Dun & Bradstreet have been supportive of them as prior members of our Worldwide Network, and we are ready to take the next step in our journey together,” said Neeraj Sahai, President of Dun & Bradstreet International. “We look forward to expanding into new, attractive mission-critical business areas and quickly expanding our Dun & Bradstreet solution offerings in the region consistent with our growth strategy. With the guidance of our newly formed International Strategic Advisory Board, we will hit the ground running to deliver for clients both current and prospective.”

