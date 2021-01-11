 

The sales of „Vilvi Group“ December 2020

Since September 15, 2020 AB Vilkyskiu Pienine Group begins operations under the Vilvi Group brand name uniting the whole group. Vilvi Group are the following businesses in the group – Vilkyškių Pieninė AB, Modest ABKelmės Pieninė AB and Pieno Logistika AB.

The consolidated sales for December 2020 amounted to 11.2 million EUR – 24.0% increase comparing to December 2019. The sales of the Group for 2020 amounted to 120.9 million EUR – 5.5% increase comparing to the same period last year.

Vilija Milaseviciute
Economics and finance director
Phone: +370 441 55 102


