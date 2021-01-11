 

Tej Kohli Robotics Project Marks One Year of Helping Younger People

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.01.2021, 09:00  |  28   |   |   

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tej Kohli #FutureBionics program of the not-for-profit Tej Kohli Foundation has marked its one-year anniversary by delivering a new 3D-printed robotic Hero Arm to a teenage performer who has a big ambition to normalise disability in musical theatre. 

18-year-old Gracie McGonigal was born without her left hand.  From a young age she showed a natural talent for performance, and in 2020 graduated from the BRIT School in London, whose famous alumni include Adele, Leona Lewis and Katie Melua. In October 2020 Gracie started studying at the Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts. 

Gracie's story is being captured in a YouTube series at: https://youtu.be/V8jrew3nlAA

Ellen McGonigal, Gracie's mother, said:

"I secretly knew from about age 6 that Gracie was walking out of the door and placing her prosthetic arm into her school bag as she left. But the Hero Arm can do things that regular prosthetics cannot and now Gracie feels confident and ready to take on the world!"

Tej Kohli launched the #FutureBionics program in 2019 to fund 3D printed bionic arms for limb different younger people. The first recipient was 10-year-old Jacob from Blackburn, who one year on from receiving his new Hero Arm has started learning to play the guitar.

Kathryn Litherland, Jacob's mother, said:

"Jacob was interested in learning the guitar in primary school but was told that it wasn't practical.  He was very upset. Now with his bionic arm he is finally learning to play the guitar. Jacob's motivation and confidence have grown beyond belief this year."

Tej Kohli, founder of the Tej Kohli Foundation, said:

"We encountered some hurdles in 2020 which temporarily slowed us down, but I am resolved not to let anything get in the way of our plans in 2021. I am going to keep giving back and keep helping these amazing young people and the many others like them."

About The Tej Kohli Foundation

Tej Kohli is a technologist and investor whose interests including Zibel Real Estate and dynacart as well as a $100m investment into the Rewired robotics studio. Tej Kohli set up the not-for-profit Tej Kohli Foundation in 2006 after selling his e-commerce company. The foundation is committed to rebuilding people and communities around the world using science and technology. In 2019 alone it cured the blindness of 5,736 people in India.

www.TejKohli.com 

www.TejKohliFoundation.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z5MTt8QX-7c

 

 

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tej Kohli Robotics Project Marks One Year of Helping Younger People LONDON, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Tej Kohli #FutureBionics program of the not-for-profit Tej Kohli Foundation has marked its one-year anniversary by delivering a new 3D-printed robotic Hero Arm to a teenage performer who has a big ambition to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman announces THE LINE at NEOM
Algeria has become the first country in Africa to register Sputnik V vaccine
Sanwo-Olu Commissions Reddington's Armoured Shield Isolation Centre
Antengene to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
MagiClick enters the UK market with the acquisition of financial services specialist Dock9
UnionPay International and PayTabs Partner to Power E-commerce in the UAE
BioInvent streamlines agreement on anti-FcγRllB antibody, BI-1206, ahead of Phase I/II data
St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment Programme a 'Major Contributor' to Economy in 2020 ...
Asia-Pacific 5G Enterprise Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2024 as Mega Trends Fuel Industry ...
Namogoo Selected by Marks & Spencer to Help Optimise The Customer Journey on M&S.com
Titel
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
IBM Appoints Martin Schroeter as CEO of "NewCo" Independent Managed Infrastructure Services ...
Mobile Gaming Will Continue to Surge into 2021 with Superstar Influencers Leading the Charge
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
vivo Announces Comprehensive Developer Platform Upgrades at VDC 2020
CoinShares XBT Provider ETPs Reach Record Trading Volumes
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Qiwi plc and Certain Officers - ...
Cristal Therapeutics and Intravacc Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Novel Vaccine ...
Appear Inc. to launch World's First Lightest 5G Smartphone with Graphene Battery
Endo Launches Authorized Generic Version of Amitiza (lubiprostone) Capsules in the United States
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments