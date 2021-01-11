 

DGAP-News Akarion AG: FFG funds innovative GRC project of the high-tech company Akarion

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.01.2021, 09:05  |  51   |   |   

DGAP-News: Akarion AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Akarion AG: FFG funds innovative GRC project of the high-tech company Akarion

11.01.2021 / 09:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In May 2020, the Austrian Research Promotion Agency (FFG) granted Akarion funding for an innovative software project in the GRC area.

In recent years, there has been a lot of movement on the topic of GRC (governance, risk management and compliance). Not only digitization of society has rapidly increased. Rather, both the number and complexity of the corresponding legal requirements have risen sharply. In addition, transparent compliance has become an essential differentiation criterion in competition, especially for private companies.

These market needs are mostly diametrically opposed by the technical and organizational status quo in SMEs and large companies: Excel-based inventories and audits, uncontrolled changes or deletions of documentations, data silos due to disconnected systems, and compartmentalized legacy systems within a company, to name just a few examples. And all this with a simultaneous trend toward digitization under increasing cost pressure.

Numerous current compliance solutions do not meet the market requirements mentioned above. They replace existing manual processes with new systems that are not seamlessly integrated into existing system landscapes but only complement them. For different compliance topics, such as data protection or information security management, it is not uncommon that several systems are purchased which do not communicate with each other and cannot be supplemented as needed. This leads to redundancies and contradictions between overlapping and logically connected topics. In addition, it is usually not possible to prove that the verifiable documentation is free of manipulation, which makes testing and proof of regulatory requirements virtually impossible.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Akarion AG: FFG funds innovative GRC project of the high-tech company Akarion DGAP-News: Akarion AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Akarion AG: FFG funds innovative GRC project of the high-tech company Akarion 11.01.2021 / 09:05 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. In May 2020, the Austrian …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Lockdown zwingt ADLER zu Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in ...
EQS-News: Collaboration between Zur Rose Group and Novo Nordisk: The Zur Rose Group and Novo Nordisk combine ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft; Bieter: Musai ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Takeover Offer / Target company: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft; Bidder: Musai ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG: Achiko stärkt Geschäftsleitung mit neuem President und neuem SVP Commercialisation
DGAP-Adhoc: Fyber N.V.: announces preliminary financials for Q4 2020 and for FY2020 & provides upgraded ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Lockdown compels ADLER to apply for the opening of insolvency proceedings in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: Application for the opening of insolvency proceedings in self-administration
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG: Achiko strengthens leadership team with new President and new SVP Commercialisation
Titel
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des Autorennsport-Unternehmers George ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG: HANA PHARM RECEIVES MARKET APPROVAL FOR REMIMAZOLAM (BYFAVO) IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA IN ...
Leipold Rechtsanwaltskanzlei: Sicherstellung von Vermögen des Wirecard Vorstands Dr. M. Braun für geschädigte Anleger
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Eigenbestand an Kryptowährungen knackt die 100-Millionen-Euro-Marke
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG gibt Pflichtwandelschuldverschreibung in Höhe von bis zu EUR 5,5 Mio. aus
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordergebnis aus der Handelstätigkeit im vierten Quartal 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...