 

DGAP-News Mogo Finance commences process to amend terms and conditions of EUR 2022 bonds - Invitation to bondholders' meeting on 27 January 2021 following supportive feedback from investor consultation period

Riga, Latvia, 11 January 2021. Mogo Finance and its group companies (the "Group"), specialized in used car financing, has commenced the formal process to amend the terms and conditions of its EUR 2022 bonds. The notice of invitation to convening a meeting of bondholders on 27 January 2021 to vote on the amendments of the terms and conditions has been published today on the Group's website, alongside other supporting documents.

The proposals include the replacement of the bondholders' representative (Proposal 1), the amendment of financial conditions (Proposal 2) and the amendment of the definition of permitted debt (Proposal 3). The amendment of the terms and conditions is aimed at strengthening the Group's growth and profitability prospects by securing greater financial flexibility in the current economic environment.

After a consultation process, almost 40% of investors signaled support for the proposed amendment terms. If the Proposal 2 and Proposal 3 are successfully approved, EUR bondholders who voted in favor of the respective proposals will receive an amendment fee of 0.50 per cent for each of the approved proposals. The results of the votes will be available on the Group's website subsequent to the meeting of the bondholders.

Aalto Capital acts as financial advisor to Mogo Finance. Holders of the EUR 2022 bonds are encouraged to reach out directly to Aalto Capital (contact details below) for more information regarding the process for amending the terms and conditions of the bonds.

The full documentation is available on the Group's website at https://mogo.finance/bonds/.

Contact:
Mogo Finance
Maris Kreics, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Email: maris.kreics@mogofinance.com

