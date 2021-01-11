 

Secoo Announces Receipt of Preliminary Non-Binding “Going Private” Proposal

BEIJING, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secoo Holding Limited (“Secoo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SECO), ‎Asia’s leading online integrated upscale products and services platform, today announced that its board of directors (the “Board”) has received a preliminary non-binding proposal letter, dated January 10, 2021, from Mr. Richard Rixue Li, founder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, proposing to acquire all of the outstanding class A ordinary shares of the Company, par value US$0.001 per share (the “Class A Shares”), not owned by him or his affiliates for US$3.27 per American depositary share (“ADS,” with every two ADSs representing one Class A Share), or US$6.54 per Class A Share in cash in a going private transaction (the “Proposed Transaction”). The Proposed Transaction, if completed, would result in Secoo becoming a privately-held company, and Secoo’s ADSs would be delisted from the NASDAQ Global Market.

A copy of the proposal letter is attached as Exhibit A to this press release.

The Board has formed a special committee consisting of independent directors Messrs. Jun Wang and Jian Wang to evaluate and consider the Proposed Transaction.

The Board cautions the Company’s shareholders and others considering trading in its securities that the Board just received the non-binding proposal letter and no decisions have been made with respect to the Company’s response to the Proposed Transaction. There can be no assurance that any definitive offer will be made, that any agreement will be entered into or that this or any other transaction will be approved or consummated. The Company does not undertake any obligation to provide any updates with respect to this or any other transaction, except as required by applicable law.

About Secoo Holding Limited

Secoo Holding Limited (“Secoo”) is Asia’s leading online integrated upscale products and services platform. Secoo provides customers a wide selection of authentic upscale products and lifestyle services on the Company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands. Supported by the Company’s proprietary database of upscale products, authentication procedures and brand cooperation, Secoo is able to ensure the authenticity and quality of every product offered on its platform.

