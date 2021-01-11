 

GAMCO International SICAV Announces the Launch of a new UCITS sub-fund GAMCO Convertible Securities

RYE, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) announced today that GAMCO International SICAV (Luxembourg), managed by Gabelli Funds, launched a new sub-fund, GAMCO Convertible Securities.

GAMCO Convertible Securities’ objective is to seek to provide current income as well as long term capital appreciation through a total return strategy by investing in a diversified portfolio of global convertible securities.

The Fund leverages the firm’s history of investing in dedicated convertible security portfolios since 1979. Multiple share classes will be available at launch and are tailored for Global institutional investors as well as select non-US retail investors. At the onset, the Fund will launch with an institutional founder’s class at a reduced fee.

Michael Gabelli, Managing Director and Director of Global Business Development for Gabelli noted, “The GAMCO Convertible Securities fund offers investors access to one of Gabelli’s core strategies within a UCITS compliant structure, providing daily liquidity via accumulating share classes and a distributing class. We are excited to bring an actively managed fund to the European and Global marketplace that will be dedicated to global convertible securities while factoring in ESG guidelines.”

Also commenting on the launch, Thomas Dinsmore, Co-Portfolio Manager said, “We are delighted to apply our combined 60+ years of convertible portfolio management experience to this new offering affording investors across the globe access to our active approach to converts. The convertible markets continue to provide a strong flow of new issuances as well as attractive investment opportunities.”

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. The prospectus contains information about these and other matters and should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, call +1-914-921-5135 or visit www.gabelli.com/sicav.

NO REGISTRATION STATEMENT HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (THE “SEC”) OR ANY STATE SECURITIES AUTHORITY WITH RESPECT TO THIS OFFERING. THE SHARES OF THE FUND HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE ACT OF 1933 (THE “ACT”). THE SHARES MAY ONLY BE OFFERED AND SOLD IN OFFSHORE TRANSACTIONS (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE ACT) TO NON - U.S. PERSONS (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE ACT).

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Our disclosure and analysis in this press release contain some forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations or forecasts of future events. Such statements are subject to contingencies and uncertainties, some or all of which may be material. We direct your attention to the cautionary statements regarding forward-looking information set forth in documents on Gabelli’s website. We do not undertake to update publicly any forward-looking statements if we subsequently learn that we are unlikely to achieve our expectations or if we receive any additional information relating to the subject matters of our forward-looking statements.

Contact: Michael M. Gabelli
  Managing Director
  +1 (914) 921-5135
  +44 (0)20 3206 2100
  www.gabelli.com/sicav

