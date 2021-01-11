 

Rubber Gloves Market Size Worth $22.1 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 14.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global rubber gloves market size is expected to reach USD 22.1 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2020 to 2027. Rising government expenditures towards the healthcare industry across countries including Germany, Italy, India, Australia, and the U.K., is expected to drive the market over the forecasted period.

Key suggestions from the report:

  • Natural rubber accounted for 41.2% of the global revenue share in 2019, on account of wide usage in medical and food and beverage industries, and useful properties including high elasticity and chemical resistance
  • The disposable product segment is estimated to witness a CAGR of 15.1% from 2020 to 2027, owing to its less cost and single use property that prevents transmission of pathogens from one patient to another during testing operations
  • The powder-free type segment is estimated to witness a CAGR of 15.8% from 2020 to 2027, as they are ideal to be used in wet conditions and due to presence of strict mandates towards usage of powdered gloves, as they can cause skin allergies
  • Europe accounted for revenue share of 34.8% in 2019, owing to high adoption rate in heavy duty industries, to prevent hand injuries and infection, and high demand in countries such as Italy, Ukraine, France, and Croatia, due to COVID-19 outbreak
  • Strategies adopted by market participants include supply chain development, collaborations, value chain integration, and distribution network expansion to gain a competitive edge in the market

Read 181 page research report with ToC on "Rubber Gloves Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Latex, Nitrile, Neoprene), By Type, By Product, By Distribution Channel, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/rubber-gloves-market

The market is driven by rising adoption in industries such as automotive, oil and gas, construction, cleanroom, metal and machinery, and chemicals to prevent injuries at workplaces. This can be attributed to the presence of stringent regulations in various countries towards workers safety, such as Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and high costs associated with workplace hazards.

