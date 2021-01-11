 

TechNovus announces Artificial Intelligence powered body measurement platform

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TechNovus Ltd, a UK-based artificial intelligence and virtual reality company, today announces an Artificial Intelligence-powered body measurement platform, Mezura AI 1 which lets customers instantly match their body measurements with desired clothing items as they browse fashion web sites, allowing perfectly fitting garments to be sent to them directly. The company also believes the measurement technology could serve the fitness and healthcare market.

Many fashion shoppers are deterred from buying online as it can be hard to get sizes right. Mezura AI addresses this issue by using the camera in mobile phones and cutting-edge AI technology to take detailed body measurements in seconds and match them with their desired clothing items using international measurement standards, allowing clothes that fit their body precisely to be delivered directly to them, without leaving the comfort and privacy of their own homes. TechNovus has also created a retail solution via a hardware Pod to allow retailers to offer customers the same accurate body measurements in shops providing a much more targeted and enjoyable shopping experience, while also reducing exchange and return rates.

Jamil El-Imad, CEO of TechNovus Ltd, commented: "We believe Mezura AI has the potential to transform the online and offline retail experiences, offering a quasi 'tailor service' that allows customers to get an exact fit for clothing within seconds of taking a photo. We also see applications for the health and fitness sectors – allowing gyms for example to scan measurements of members to track progress, or to swiftly assess BMIs for optimum health and fitness plans."

The Mezura AI App allows users to find the best fit in garments for their body size and shape. With a one-off easy set up and registration process, shoppers can use a mobile or tablet to obtain their body measurements instantly from one photo. Measurements can be saved, deleted and retaken at any time. Shoppers can find out their international sizes in an instant, by automatic location identification or by selecting the country they wish to shop in. Shoppers can also find out their best size in specific brands and for individual garments. To ensure privacy, all data remains on the shopper's device.

