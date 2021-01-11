DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 8 - 11 JANUARY 2021
On 4 November 2020, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2020 up to and including no later than end February 2021. For details please see announcement no. 87 of 4 November 2020.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 20 million (approximately DKK 126 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|
Transaction value (DKK)
|Total, last announcement
|
535,000
|
110.19
|
58,953,158
|4/1/2021
|12,000
|112.44
|1,349,280
|5/1/2021
|12,000
|113.74
|1,364,880
|6/1/2021
|13,000
|112.99
|1,468,870
|7/1/2021
|14,000
|113.91
|1,594,740
|8/1/202
|13,000
|115.67
|1,503,710
|Accumulated
|599,000
|110.58
|66,234,638
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2020, the total number of repurchased shares is 599,000 at a total amount of DKK 66,234,638.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,958,467 treasury shares, corresponding to 7.27%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 40,700,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 37,741,533.
Kind regards,
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Klaus Nyborg
Chairman
For further information:
Klaus Nyborg, Chairman, tel.: +45 3315 0451
