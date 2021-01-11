 

DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 8 - 11 JANUARY 2021

On 4 November 2020, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2020 up to and including no later than end February 2021. For details please see announcement no. 87 of 4 November 2020.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 20 million (approximately DKK 126 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)

 
Total, last announcement  

535,000 		 

110.19 		 

58,953,158
4/1/2021 12,000 112.44 1,349,280
5/1/2021 12,000 113.74 1,364,880
6/1/2021 13,000 112.99 1,468,870
7/1/2021 14,000 113.91 1,594,740
8/1/202 13,000 115.67 1,503,710
Accumulated 599,000 110.58 66,234,638

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2020, the total number of repurchased shares is 599,000 at a total amount of DKK 66,234,638.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,958,467 treasury shares, corresponding to 7.27%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 40,700,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 37,741,533.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman

For further information:

Klaus Nyborg, Chairman, tel.: +45 3315 0451

