 

CentralNic Appoints Haydn Simpson as Head of Brand Services

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.01.2021, 10:03  |  33   |   |   

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CentralNic Group PLC (AIM: CNIC), the fastest-growing company in the domain name industry, with over 45 million domains using its platforms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Haydn Simpson as Head of Brand Services - CentralNic's businesses which provide domain name management, brand protection and other digital services to corporate clients globally, including many household names and some of the largest companies in the world. 

Simpson brings over 20 years of industry experience to CentralNic Brand Services. He has previously held senior commercial and operational roles at NetNames, CSC and BrandSight (now GoDaddy Corporate Domains).

CentralNic CEO Ben Crawford said: "I am delighted to welcome Haydn into his new role, and I am confident he will provide the vision and leadership needed to maintain our track record of exceptional growth.  CentralNic's Brand Services is a leading global vendor of mission-critical digital services for enterprise. Haydn's leadership and expertise will be instrumental in ensuring we provide the highest level of service in the industry."

About CentralNic Group PLC

CentralNic (AIM: CNIC) is a global company listed on the London stock exchange that drives the growth of the global digital economy by developing and managing software platforms allowing businesses to buy subscriptions to domain names and related services, including protecting their brands online. In addition to providing core infrastructure services for the internet, CentralNic is a leader in protecting internet users through its sophisticated software, dedicated anti-abuse teams, and partnerships with such entities as the Global Cyber Alliance.

CentralNic's Brand Services companies offer a range of domain portfolio management and brand protection services to companies around the world, from small businesses to some of the largest companies in the world. 

For more information, please visit www.centralnicgroup.com

Media contact: media@centralnic.com



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CentralNic Appoints Haydn Simpson as Head of Brand Services LONDON, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - CentralNic Group PLC (AIM: CNIC), the fastest-growing company in the domain name industry, with over 45 million domains using its platforms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Haydn Simpson as Head of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman announces THE LINE at NEOM
Algeria has become the first country in Africa to register Sputnik V vaccine
BioInvent streamlines agreement on anti-FcγRllB antibody, BI-1206, ahead of Phase I/II data
Johnson Matthey and SFC Energy AG sign multi-million pound deal and joint development agreement for ...
Sanwo-Olu Commissions Reddington's Armoured Shield Isolation Centre
Antengene to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
MagiClick enters the UK market with the acquisition of financial services specialist Dock9
UnionPay International and PayTabs Partner to Power E-commerce in the UAE
St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment Programme a 'Major Contributor' to Economy in 2020 ...
TechNovus announces Artificial Intelligence powered body measurement platform
Titel
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
IBM Appoints Martin Schroeter as CEO of "NewCo" Independent Managed Infrastructure Services ...
Mobile Gaming Will Continue to Surge into 2021 with Superstar Influencers Leading the Charge
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
vivo Announces Comprehensive Developer Platform Upgrades at VDC 2020
CoinShares XBT Provider ETPs Reach Record Trading Volumes
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Qiwi plc and Certain Officers - ...
Cristal Therapeutics and Intravacc Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Novel Vaccine ...
Appear Inc. to launch World's First Lightest 5G Smartphone with Graphene Battery
Endo Launches Authorized Generic Version of Amitiza (lubiprostone) Capsules in the United States
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments