Press release NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. MPC Capital launches MPC Energy Solutions as new renewable energy platform

DGAP-News: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous MPC Capital launches MPC Energy Solutions as new renewable energy platform 11.01.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Private Placement of USD 100 million ahead of Euronext Growth Oslo listing

- MPC Energy Solutions offers integrated business model for renewable energy projects

- Pipeline of more than 500 MW of installed capacity in The Caribbean and Latin America

Hamburg/Oslo, 11 January 2021 - MPC Capital AG (Deutsche Börse Scale, ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4) has initiated a new renewable energy platform under the brand "MPC Energy Solutions". In a private placement directed towards institutional investors, MPC Energy Solutions NV has successfully raised a total of NOK 857 million (USD 100 million) in advance of its listing on Oslo Stock Exchange's Euronext Growth segment. The Private Placement attracted strong interest from Nordic and international high-quality investors and was multiple times oversubscribed.

MPC Energy Solutions was established by MPC Capital to capitalize on the growing demand for sustainable and cost-competitive low-carbon energy infrastructure. As a developer, operator and owner of clean energy assets, it will support the transition towards a net zero-emission future. MPC Energy Solutions will develop and invest in renewable energy generation including utility-scale solar PV and wind farms, energy storage, co-generation as well as other infrastructure that helps reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions.

Fully in line with its institutional co-investment strategy, MPC Capital has co-invested in the newly listed company.

Ulf Holländer, CEO of MPC Capital, said: "We have a strong team with a proven track record in renewable energies of more than ten years and made great strides towards becoming the leader in renewable energy infrastructure in the region of Latin America and The Caribbean. We look forward to further develop our renewable energy business as we continue to offer our investors the opportunity to capitalise on a strong growth sector with an ever-growing global demand for new projects."