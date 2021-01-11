 

DGAP-News MPC Capital launches MPC Energy Solutions as new renewable energy platform

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.01.2021, 10:00  |  63   |   |   

DGAP-News: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
MPC Capital launches MPC Energy Solutions as new renewable energy platform

11.01.2021 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

MPC Capital launches MPC Energy Solutions as new renewable energy platform

- Private Placement of USD 100 million ahead of Euronext Growth Oslo listing
- MPC Energy Solutions offers integrated business model for renewable energy projects
- Pipeline of more than 500 MW of installed capacity in The Caribbean and Latin America

Hamburg/Oslo, 11 January 2021 - MPC Capital AG (Deutsche Börse Scale, ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4) has initiated a new renewable energy platform under the brand "MPC Energy Solutions". In a private placement directed towards institutional investors, MPC Energy Solutions NV has successfully raised a total of NOK 857 million (USD 100 million) in advance of its listing on Oslo Stock Exchange's Euronext Growth segment. The Private Placement attracted strong interest from Nordic and international high-quality investors and was multiple times oversubscribed.

MPC Energy Solutions was established by MPC Capital to capitalize on the growing demand for sustainable and cost-competitive low-carbon energy infrastructure. As a developer, operator and owner of clean energy assets, it will support the transition towards a net zero-emission future. MPC Energy Solutions will develop and invest in renewable energy generation including utility-scale solar PV and wind farms, energy storage, co-generation as well as other infrastructure that helps reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions.

Fully in line with its institutional co-investment strategy, MPC Capital has co-invested in the newly listed company.

Ulf Holländer, CEO of MPC Capital, said: "We have a strong team with a proven track record in renewable energies of more than ten years and made great strides towards becoming the leader in renewable energy infrastructure in the region of Latin America and The Caribbean. We look forward to further develop our renewable energy business as we continue to offer our investors the opportunity to capitalise on a strong growth sector with an ever-growing global demand for new projects."

Seite 1 von 4
MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: MPC - jetzt geht`s wieder aufwärts!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News MPC Capital launches MPC Energy Solutions as new renewable energy platform DGAP-News: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous MPC Capital launches MPC Energy Solutions as new renewable energy platform 11.01.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Lockdown zwingt ADLER zu Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in ...
EQS-News: Collaboration between Zur Rose Group and Novo Nordisk: The Zur Rose Group and Novo Nordisk combine ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft; Bieter: Musai ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Takeover Offer / Target company: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft; Bidder: Musai ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG: Achiko stärkt Geschäftsleitung mit neuem President und neuem SVP Commercialisation
DGAP-News: MorphoSys präsentiert auf der 39. jährlichen J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
DGAP-News: DEAG plant Delisting: Delisting-Übernahmeangebot vereinbart
DGAP-News: MorphoSys To Present At the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
DGAP-Adhoc: Fyber N.V.: announces preliminary financials for Q4 2020 and for FY2020 & provides upgraded ...
DGAP-Adhoc: DEAG plant Delisting: Delisting-Übernahmeangebot vereinbart
Titel
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des Autorennsport-Unternehmers George ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG: HANA PHARM RECEIVES MARKET APPROVAL FOR REMIMAZOLAM (BYFAVO) IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA IN ...
Leipold Rechtsanwaltskanzlei: Sicherstellung von Vermögen des Wirecard Vorstands Dr. M. Braun für geschädigte Anleger
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Eigenbestand an Kryptowährungen knackt die 100-Millionen-Euro-Marke
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG gibt Pflichtwandelschuldverschreibung in Höhe von bis zu EUR 5,5 Mio. aus
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordergebnis aus der Handelstätigkeit im vierten Quartal 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: MPC Capital initiiert MPC Energy Solutions als neue Plattform für erneuerbare Energien (deutsch)
10:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: MPC Capital initiiert MPC Energy Solutions als neue Plattform für erneuerbare Energien
10.01.21
MPC: Erfolgreiche Finanzierungsrunde
08.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG führt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss unter teilweiser Ausnutzung des genehmigten Kapitals erfolgreich durch (deutsch)
08.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG successfully completes cash capital increase with exclusion of subscription rights using part of the authorised capital
08.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG führt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss unter teilweiser Ausnutzung des genehmigten Kapitals erfolgreich durch
08.01.21
MPC strebt Finanzierungsrunde an
07.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG plant bezugsrechtslose Barkapitalerhöhung (deutsch)
07.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG intends to launch a capital increase against cash without subscription rights
07.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG plant bezugsrechtslose Barkapitalerhöhung

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10:40 Uhr
1.294
MPC - jetzt geht`s wieder aufwärts!